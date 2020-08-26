The U.S. Postal Service is an essential service, not a moneymaking business (like FedEx or United Parcel Service). It is a service on which we all depend, a service so essential to the American people that our Founding Fathers embedded it in our Constitution. If President Donald Trump were so concerned about fixing problems with the post office, he has had over three years to do it.
Appointing a new postmaster general with no experience (who happens to be a huge donor to his campaign) just three months before an election — and who immediately implemented changes that have delayed mail delivery — is much too obvious. Add to the mix Trump’s constant false claims that mail-in ballots will be rife with fraud, and Trump’s old playbook is in full view for all to see. I’m sure Trump and his so-called postmaster general didn’t count on how this would affect veterans and everyday people who depend on the Postal Service to deliver medications and other essential goods, nor how it would affect the 600,000 postal workers who probably now have even more reason not to vote for Trump. This drama over the post office is a Trump creation. It’s what he does best.
Cindy Vigil
Santa Fe
Worth preserving
Amid the political and cultural cacophony of this divided era, some quiet realities, moments (and, yes, even certain monuments) deserve to be cherished. Although a resident of Santa Fe for only the last 14 years, I had yearned to live in this city all my life. My earliest memories — dating from the 1940s — of the Plaza and its soaring spire focus my lifelong affection for this place. Now, in the swirl of healthy and welcome cultural change, competing voices vie to remove or keep the obelisk that marks and defines the center of the Plaza. With appropriate rededication and new, culturally sensitive inscriptions honoring those previously forgotten, I’m hopeful that the latter voice prevails. Maybe it’s because of my profession that I have an outsized regard for inspiring physical symbols, but this venerable, historic and memorable spire deserves to remain, in my view, at the heart of this unique and beloved city.
Steve Oles
Santa Fe
An MVD success story
There has been much criticism of the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division and MVD Express in the news during the past several weeks, including accounts of long waits in line and monthlong waits for appointments. This morning, my experience during senior hours at the MVD office on Entrada Drive in Santa Fe was fast and efficient. There was a small line waiting as the office opened, which moved at a good pace as people were admitted to the office one by one. Care was given to cleaning all surfaces on a continual basis, and helpful assistance was given to those needing help. I was out of the office with my renewed license in under an hour. So, thank you, MVD, for these convenient senior hours and a positive experience with my license renewal.
Ann Rubenstein
Santa Fe
Loss for Los Alamos
Really sorry and sad to read that Los Alamos’ long-running newspaper will publish its last issue Sunday “ ‘Los Alamos Monitor’ to print final edition Sunday,” Aug. 25). Bummer! The Los Alamos Monitor has been a part of our collective life as a town and our own families forever. In high school, we both had paper routes with the then-weekly paper. Thank you, Monitor, for serving us well. We’ll miss you.
Georgia and Gerry Strickfaden
Los Alamos
Better together
I have been a professional in and associated with the public Parks and Recreation field since my first job out of college in 1982. I have seen and experienced changes in municipal organizational structures in many states over that time. I’ve seen several cities and counties separate parks administration from recreation facility management and programming with the sincere interest of saving money and growing efficiency.
The outcomes I’ve observed? It never really works. Over time the two dependent functions end up diminished or eventually reunited. Why? Parks maintenance and leadership ends up being an ignored stepchild in a public works department. It is never given the seriousness, importance or resources that it needs. Parks uses Recreation event planners to successfully host community celebrations. Recreation facilities and programming are dependent on the cooperation of their Parks brethren to support facility maintenance and special event logistics. Please don’t hamstring an already diminished staff by pulling the departments apart. Rather, support and underpin the professionalism that is Parks and Recreation. Keep them as one department.
Gregory Neal
Santa Fe
