The attempted disbanding, defunding and mismanagement of the U.S. Postal Service by Louis DeJoy, postmaster general, is a disgrace to the people who have worked all their lives for this substantial organization.
Many of the folks employed at the U.S. Postal Service have been able to raise families, care for their elders, educate their children, buy a house, take a vacation, etc. The reason they could and are still able to afford such basic needs is the job does not discriminate or play favorites.
Governors, like our Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, all have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution. That includes protecting the vote for every citizen. Equally essential is getting our supplies on time sent through the U.S. Postal Service. DeJoy’s changes appear to be an underhanded effort to impede a simple task involving transportation of personal stamped articles sent with no fear or failure to arrive on time.
Donna Balsamo Thiersch
Santa Fe
Who benefits?
For those Americans who ask, “Who is going to pay for the increased debt caused by the pandemic’s bailout package?” (“It adds up,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 14), you are asking the wrong question. Instead, ask who is actually benefiting from the pandemic. It won’t take long to find out and then ask how long this has been going on and why. My question is: What are we going to do about it?
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Question the candidates
In a democracy, elected leaders are supposed to respond to what voters ask for. By sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service, President Donald Trump’s stance is that if he doesn’t like what you might ask for, you don’t get to vote. How is that different from a dictatorship? Any candidate for public office that fails to renounce Trump’s gutting of the Postal Service does not believe in democracy. They do not deserve your vote.
Stephen Fischmann
Public Regulation Commissioner
Early action applauded
I want to thank Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her early actions in taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, back when President Donald Trump was calling it a hoax that would disappear immediately. Her early actions are the reason we are much less damaged than other states. I also thank the citizens who help others, including me, by wearing masks and social distancing. I can’t understand the selfishness and stupidity of people who spread the virus as a matter of “personal freedom.” I would bet they wear seatbelts and obey traffic lights.
I am 90, and nothing in my life compares to the horrors of this pandemic. Over 170,000 deaths, many of which could have been avoided; and we are pariahs to the rest of the world. Five months of “shelter in place” has protected me from the virus so far, but it is a burden to feel so isolated.
That’s why I am thankful for our governor and for the many who wear masks.
Sally Raisbeck
Santa Fe
Can’t ignore climate
I don’t understand how a respected TV meteorologist such as Mark Ronchetti could align himself with a party that continues to ignore the obvious effects of climate change to our planet. What happened to the monsoons, Mark?
Jeff Miller
Santa Fe
Make it match
On our mail-in ballots it says in the smallest possible print, that the name we give must match exactly the name that appears on our registration card. The slightest mistake and our vote won’t be counted. Since I misplaced my card, I telephoned the Center for Volunteer Information — which sent out applications for absentee ballots — and was told that the correct name to use appears on the upper left-hand part of the prepaid return-mail envelope (where the return address is).
Stephen E. Silver
Santa Fe
All hands on deck
If a volunteer crew from a plastering company can clean up a good segment of the Santa Fe River (“Healthy river benefits all of Santa Fe,” My View, Aug. 16), how about the city calling for a volunteer crew to tackle the median strip weed debacle? We know there’s no money, but there’s plenty of goodwill. Bring rakes, shovels, gloves, sunblock and sunhats. The city can supply the trash bags and pylons to keep the workers safe. Deal?
Bob Dowling
Santa Fe
Good ol’ days
You don’t need to remember a password.
You don’t need to give away any personal information.
You don’t need to wait for it to load.
It doesn’t jump around on the page.
No pop-ups.
You can move on to the next article without doing anything.
I miss analog.
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
