We, the undersigned Pueblo vendors, are glad to be back under the Portal at the Palace of the Governors, the oldest government building in the European history of North America.
Our livelihoods were usurped by the order of New Mexico's governor for 15 months and several weeks. We portal vendors were replaced by police cars. This pandemic cannot happen again.
Maya Quintana
Zia Pueblo
and five other vendors
Where were they?
Missing from the all-inclusive Pride Parade and Plaza celebration — at least what I saw — on June 26, were: JoAnne Vigil Coppler, District 4 City Councilor who is running for mayor; Joe Hoback, Roger Carson and Brian Gutierrez who are running or considering running for the District 1 City Council seat currently represented by Signe Lindell. She participated in the parade and also spoke at the Plaza celebration, along with Mayor Alan Webber. Why didn’t these other folks participate?
Lin Bartucca
Santa Fe
Lack of assistance
Living a few blocks from the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place has put me in a vulnerable situation. I believe a client of the shelter stole heirloom earrings from me. I went to the shelter to talk to staff about the theft — I have camera evidence — and and left feeling even more a victim. I saw the woman wearing my earrings and told supervisors that the earrings were mine; they supported her and treated me as the violator. I could not get my earrings back. The police have not done much, either, although Detective Campbell has been helpful.
Tobi Wilde
Santa Fe
Too snarky
I have never been a fan of ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, I believe Sunday’s piece in My View by Benedicte Valentiner was a snarky, personal attack ("Netanyahu: Hardly the most charming guest," June 27).
Inflammatory words such as “shameless and dangerous,” “seething,” “expense,” “smirking” and “leech” help to titillate the reader. Juicy allusions to previous marriages, and a “roving eye” push forth prurient interest. Not happy with only besmirching him, the writer then tries to pass on unflattering views of his wife.
Unfortunately, all of the above statements could be easily applied to the previous president of the United States. Multiple marriages? Yes. Roving eye? Yes. And many more serious issues. Democracies appear to sometimes make mistakes, to be their own worst enemy, and America and Israel are democracies. Certainly people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
The writer ends the article stating “integrity, calm, wisdom and fairness” should prevail, yet I saw none of those admirable qualities in the piece.
Joan Less
Santa Fe
Unworthy of honor
I just finished reading a letter to the editor (“Worth a memorial," June 29) and I was flabbergasted. The commander of those “heroic” Colorado volunteers is the same person who led that same military unit in attacking Black Kettle and his peaceful band of Cheyenne, committing the worst atrocities ever by a U.S. military unit against Native Americans.
Obtain a copy of The Sand Creek Massacre and read about these true American “heroes,” who massacred roughly 230 people, mostly women and children, who were flying the American flag to signify that they were peaceful and were friends of the United States. The commander, Col. John Chivington, ignored pleas from some of his men asking him not to attack the peaceful village. A small number of his men refused to take part in the atrocities that followed.
These “heroic” troops and their “heroic” leader didn’t just kill most of the inhabitants of the village. They butchered and mutilated their victims. The atrocities they committed are too horrific to mention here. To put up a monument to Chivington and the Colorado volunteers is equivalent to putting up a monument to Hitler and the Nazis for unifying Germany and ignoring what followed.
John Cammarata
Santa Fe
