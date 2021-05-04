The newspaper republished an editorial from the Washington Post (“Census numbers are clarion call for immigration,” Our View, May 2). I don’t oppose immigration, but the editorial is stunning for its lack of thoughtfulness and critical insight with respect to population growth. Decrying the falling U.S. birth rate and the difficulty of supporting a growing elder population, it advocates “robust population growth.”
The ideology of endless population and economic growth on this small planet is the biggest Ponzi scheme in human history, and it cannot continue indefinitely without catastrophic collapse. Every single ecosystem on Earth is already compromised or destroyed. We would be better served by publication of thoughtful work exploring how society and economics must soon adapt to a static or declining population as required to avoid the otherwise inevitable destruction of all ecosystems. The larger the population when our culture does come to grips with reality, the harder it will be to reduce Earth’s population to a viable, long-term carrying capacity.
Tom Luebben
Santa Fe
Rein in the noise
Much community concern, and rightly so, has been raised regarding Santa Fe’s new streetlights creating additional light pollution. But let’s also address another form of pollution in Santa Fe that cannot be avoided day or night: deafening car and motorcycle mufflers. These are not lowriders; these are muscle cars and rocket motorcycles, which are violating city and state exhaust system ordinances and statutes in addition to speeding and racing. Last summer, the situation became so bad that hotel owners complained and a few temporary stings were conducted by the police, but much of the enforcement was only in the Plaza area. A Quality of Life Committee meeting in August addressed the vehicle noise issue after residents’ complaints. Several councilors stated the noise was a problem in their districts.
Currently, the same level of noise exists on our main city thoroughfares, and many of us no longer enjoy being outside at our homes because we are assaulted by nonstop roaring and screeching, which is worst on weekends. City management has the authority and responsibility to direct the police to enforce traffic ordinances. Residents impacted by this issue must contact the mayor and their city councilors and tell them this is unacceptable.
Mona Kay
Santa Fe
Not humming along
While there have been a couple of pictures of hummingbirds in the paper, the big story has been missed. So have the birds. For 20 years, I have been feeding what three ornithologists have estimated to be 1,000 hummingbirds. They always started arriving April 4. Now, a month later, there are no more than a dozen at my feeders. I fear our own canary in the coal mine is telling us there is a crisis. Are there a million dead bodies scattered between here and Mexico? Extraordinary drought apparently denies the migrants nourishment along their route. What a tragedy.
Bernard Ewell
Santa Fe
Rethink museum
Here is a novel suggestion: Restore the mural on Guadalupe Street to its original glory; refurbish the building into a simple, beautiful space; then designate it as the Guzmán Contemporary Museum. This is our Railyard. Let’s keep it local.
Donna Martin
Tesuque
Cull the herd
I don’t think we should give a COVID-19 vaccine shot to anyone who doesn’t want one. As any rancher knows, culling the herd improves the breed.
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
