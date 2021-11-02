I read with interest of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center pool temporarily closing (“Some local swimmers have to change lanes,” Oct. 30). I also noted the times the Fort Marcy and Salvador Perez pools are open — from 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed all weekend. With those hours, exactly who does the city expect to use the pools? Retirees? The unemployed? Clearly, they are not for those who hold 9-to-5 jobs.
I understand there is a shortage of staff, but wouldn’t it make more sense to establish hours when working folks are able to take advantage of the facilities? Maybe close them in the afternoons and open them in the evenings? Use the Chavez pool staff to work at least one weekend day until that pool reopens? What is the sense of having pool hours at times when most people cannot use them?
Ira Agins
Santa Fe
Plastic withdrawal
The plastic problem is a generational one. Half of all plastics ever manufactured were made within the last 15 years.
We often don’t think twice when we are handed our food in a plastic to-go container or given our coffee in a plastic foam cup. When we are done with these items, we simply throw them away. Plastic does not decompose, so it stays in our landfills for hundreds of years.
About a third of this plastic waste ends up in our rivers, acequias and streams, or it litters our state’s parks and landscapes, creating danger for wildlife and ourselves. To reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in our environments and landfills, we need to reduce the amount of plastic handed to consumers. That is why the University of New Mexico should sign the Break Free From Plastics Pledge and join schools across the country in breaking up with single-use plastics.
Ours and future generations shouldn’t have to pay for the plastic problem when the solution is simple. It’s time for UNM to say goodbye to single-use plastic on campus.
Alexa Moore
student, University
of New Mexico
Taos
Consider neighbors
Much has been written about city officials and development in Santa Fe lately. I feel it’s important enough to piggyback on statements about the lack of real representation in our City Council when it comes to the explosion of building everywhere I look. There is a real lack of affordable housing, traffic management and consideration of water resources.
What angers me to the core is the real lack of consideration for those of us who live in the neighborhoods affected. The concerns are falling on deaf ears. We are a microcosm of our current struggling democracy.
Marijane Mercer
Santa Fe
Plaza solution
The debacle on the Plaza is still an open wound. It is discomforting to note that, when faced with a confrontation, the police will stand down, and a timid mayor will insist he knew nothing of a multiday disruption occurring on the Plaza. Members of the mob eventually destroyed the obelisk. They were wrongheaded. The obelisk meant nothing to them except that it carried plaques with wording that meant a great deal to them. The plaques could have been removed to the New Mexico History Museum to defuse the protest.
The obelisk is beautiful architecture and even abstractly symbolic of the vertical magnificence of the geography occurring throughout New Mexico. The obelisk should be rebuilt as a beautiful Plaza object. A single detached sign could be placed nearby, perhaps reading, “Dedicated to all persons who have enhanced the cultural history of New Mexico.” This proposed action reestablishes a historical landmark while delivering an appropriate message.
Sam Short
Santa Fe
Don’t miss it
If you have not yet attended the musical Godspell presented by the Tri-M Millennial Music Makers at the Santa Fe Women’s Club, you still have an opportunity Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This is an excellent, professional production performed by a talented cast of mostly local young singers and actors and should not be missed.
Each cast member displayed incredible musicality and acting skills, and it was clear they were enjoying the performance as much as the audience. The cast made the most of their characters and added a bit of a modern spin to this 1971 musical. Tri-M is new music company in Santa Fe expertly directed by Marilyn Barnes and Kathlene Ritch. Add Godspell to your calendar; you will not be disappointed.
Isabel Becker-Hudson
Española
