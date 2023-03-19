The recent departures of top-level directors within the Department of Culture Affairs harkens back to the decision to convert director positions to those of political appointees who serve at the pleasure of the governor. This caused quite the ripple effect within the museum profession nationwide. Letters from the profession strongly advised New Mexico to reverse course. And the American Association of Museums submitted a viewpoint that has now come home to roost: DCA directors would become political pawns who could be fired without just cause. Furthermore, New Mexico would reduce its chances to draw top professionals.

This flawed decision created an increasingly stressful work environment where individuals were fired on the spot, given an hour to clear out their desks and never come back. Intimidation reigned and mistrust grew. Two decades later, the exodus of top leadership and staff are now at an all-time high. Perhaps it’s time for DCA to re-evaluate how staff is valued and whether political appointments are necessary for high-level professional positions.

 Louise Stiver