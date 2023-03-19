The recent departures of top-level directors within the Department of Culture Affairs harkens back to the decision to convert director positions to those of political appointees who serve at the pleasure of the governor. This caused quite the ripple effect within the museum profession nationwide. Letters from the profession strongly advised New Mexico to reverse course. And the American Association of Museums submitted a viewpoint that has now come home to roost: DCA directors would become political pawns who could be fired without just cause. Furthermore, New Mexico would reduce its chances to draw top professionals.
This flawed decision created an increasingly stressful work environment where individuals were fired on the spot, given an hour to clear out their desks and never come back. Intimidation reigned and mistrust grew. Two decades later, the exodus of top leadership and staff are now at an all-time high. Perhaps it’s time for DCA to re-evaluate how staff is valued and whether political appointments are necessary for high-level professional positions.
Louise Stiver
Santa Fe
Skate under the stars
We are students from The May Center for Learning in Santa Fe and are working on a project to create a seasonal outdoor ice skating rink in the Railyard. Santa Fe deserves an outdoor ice rink like Washington, D.C., and New York City.
It could be open from November through February when locals and tourists want to skate outdoors. Plus a rink would engage Santa Fe youth and offer related businesses a place to sell food from hot chocolate to Frito pies. And an entrance fee and skate rental could pay for other things like supporting youth in Santa Fe. According to our research, the most expensive option would be $58,000. That’s a price tag the City Santa Fe Parks and Recreation Department can afford.
Aleena, Ana, Nick, Scarlet
Santa Fe
Get on with it
The top headline in a recent newspaper was this — (“Santa Fe Urged To Slow Down on Obelisk,” March 11). The obelisk was destroyed by vandals, many of whom were not from Santa Fe, and many who were not Indigenous peoples, 2-1/2 years ago. How long does this need to take? The monument belonged to all of us and primarily commemorated a significant event in American history, the victories of Union troops in New Mexico including at the Battle of Glorieta Pass, known as the Gettysburg of the West. Without this victory the Confederacy might have taken over the West and possibly changed the course of the Civil War. And we need to dither with this longer?
Restore our, and I mean our, monument. Change the small part that is not about Civil War battles and offensive under modern standards, but restore it, now. Quit fawning to a small minority that just wants to keep stirring the pot.
Sam Haas
Santa Fe
Hear the matriarchs
As our community continues to come to terms with the legacy of violence, genocide and land theft upon which our city and economy is built, it is crucial that we not only listen to the voices of Indigenous matriarchs, leaders, and families but also concretely act upon their statements and requests. Generations of harm and trauma cannot be healed overnight by removing a monument, but we can take incremental actionable steps each day to acknowledge, make amends and change our behaviors to move forward with integrity.
Now that the recent proposal to reconstruct the racist and harmful Plaza obelisk has been abandoned our next step could be to systematically consider and make changes to the plethora of street, school, and park names and monuments to genocidal actors such as Kit Carson and Oñate, as well as ending the continuing harmful presence of Fiesta Council visits in our public schools. Indigenous voices have repeatedly asked for these glorifications of conquest and erasure of the Indigenous peoples of this land to be removed. Let’s listen and act. These must be faced and dealt with before we can truly begin a healing process for all.