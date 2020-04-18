It is hard to understand the governor’s apparent bias in favor of the big-box stores — especially concerning plant nurseries. Having visited both types of retailers, I am quite certain that customers are far safer in the open-air nurseries than they are in the busy megastores. More broadly, the governor needs to address the fundamental unfairness of closing smaller retailers while allowing the big stores to sell identical goods.
Glenn Coven
Santa Fe
Protection from what?
Regarding the National Rifle Association’s lawsuit against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for deciding that gun shops and shooting galleries are not essential businesses: I will never understand the mentality of gun owners who believe everyone is out there to take away their beloved weapons and that in this time of a worldwide health emergency, they need their guns and ammo to protect themselves.
Protect themselves from what, exactly? Home burglaries are most likely down in numbers, as even the burglars are sheltering in place. Neighbors who will break their doors down demanding the coffee beans, toilet paper and ice cream that they are hoarding? I have found behind the colorful masks and gloved hands warm eyes, waving hands, people grateful to be out even while social distancing to buy oranges and yogurt and fresh greens and some chicken to cook up. Traffic is thin and people seem more polite on the road.
We are all driven by fear of the unknown — illness, the economic shock, a changing, even disturbing future. But most of us in Northern New Mexico have found that a little patience, kindness and humor will help get us through this coronavirus chapter, not fear or hatred of the other, nor Wild West fantasies of violence masked as self-defense.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
To the rescue
I just had to write in and praise Santa Fe Fire Station No. 4 for the rescue of two puppies running loose in the intersection of Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta the other week. It was around noon, cars were all stopped, and there came an ambulance. It stopped and two firefighter/EMTs got out and chased down two extremely scared pups. They were saved and returned to their owner. A successful rescue! Kudos to Fire Station No. 4. I love happy endings.
Joni Brennneisen
Santa Fe
Smell the coffee
To the woman who thinks Donald Trump (“Best president ever,” Letters to the Editor, April 12) is the best president in U.S. history: Remember the advice column, Dear Abby? It went something like this:
Dear Abby,
My boyfriend “Don” and I have been living together for three years now, and I love him so much! I’m starting to wonder, though, if he feels that way about me. He has alienated my family and friends so they don’t call me anymore, and I’ve noticed that money seems to be disappearing from my purse. Last week I came home early and found him in bed with our neighbor. He explained that she had offered to help him decide if we need a new mattress, but I don’t know. … I’ve thought about leaving him, but (aside from these few instances) he’s the best boyfriend I’ve ever had. What do you think?
(signed) Just Wondering
Dear Wondering,
I think you should wake up and smell the coffee.
Judi Hendricks
Santa Fe
Back to normal?
Surely, the United States has never had a more dangerous president. How in fairness to all of our citizens can the president even be thinking of going back to normal by the end of April when the announced number of new coronavirus cases on April 16 reached 25,800 new cases, with more than 600,000 total and some 30,000-plus deaths? This man will have more blood on his hands if he continues his efforts to have us go back to normal too soon. Apparently, he is making this decision based on politics and the views of corporate executives instead of disease-control experts, including his staff of medical doctors.
History can be expected to blame him for more deaths than our wars in Korea and Vietnam combined. Few benefits can be expected from our virus crisis; one might be that the president is digging his own political grave.
Jim Cost
Santa Fe
Love, tennis
I heartily support the governor’s social-distancing efforts against COVID-19. Nonetheless, the question remains how can we safely broaden outlets during this extreme hibernation period to include maintaining our mental and emotional health? John Mikkelsen’s letter (“Golfing should be open,” April 12) urging restricted opening of golf courses is a step forward. Similarly, I urge opening of public and private outdoor tennis courts with these restrictions. A maximum two players on one side of a court and four on any court at one time. Players must wear gloves on both hands at all times. Social distancing of 6 feet required before, during and after play, including changeovers. Players provide their own liquids. Players can’t use any existing seating before, during or after play. Clubhouses remain closed. Fresh air, exercise and social distancing will help us survive in this extraordinary time with our mental, emotional and physical health intact. Please, open tennis courts.
Richard Klein
Santa Fe
Question at a distance
In a recent discussion about the spread of the novel coronavirus with a local teenager, I learned that he did not know about the 1918 flu pandemic that killed 50 million people. Visit an old graveyard and the evidence is there.
In much of our world, we now have better sanitation, communication and medical know-how to keep the death toll down. Stopping spread requires our leaders to act quickly with policies to restrict the movement of people in their daily lives, and a number of these policies may well be unconstitutional. State and tribal governors must choose between terrible alternatives, and time will reveal both the flaws and merits of their actions.
Always skeptical of our politicians’ ability to act without ulterior motives, I want to understand what motivates the current state policies. I read the constant criticisms and challenges to these policies and believe firmly in a system of checks and balances. That said, the state’s emergency restrictions are keeping our hospitals in New Mexico from being overwhelmed, saving lives, and buying time for the crucial medications and vaccines that will ease this crisis for the long term. In this rare instance, the policies finally match the goals.
The truth is, as a nation we are chronically unprepared for disasters. Blue-, red- or purple-skinned, it does not matter who is leading us. We then come together and do what it takes to prevail. It often means following rules that can hurt as well as help. Keep questioning, but please, only while you keep your distance.
Ellen Walton
Los Alamos
Out of focus
He keeps lying and we keep dying. First we learn that President Donald Trump fired the entire Pandemic Response Team in 2018. Now we learn that he is withholding funds to the World Health Organization in the midst of the pandemic. What is wrong with this picture?
Christine B. Boss
Santa Fe
Better priorities
Donald Trump demonstrates that he is totally unfit for office when he held a news conference in which he stated he was holding back funds to the World Health Organization, blaming it for lack of communication on the coronavirus. What about his spending $18 billion for a border wall, which has laborers working right next to each other? Trump could have used that money purchasing ventilators and much-needed medical equipment when his staff informed him of the threat in November and December.
Alicia Byers-Smith
Española
Angels among us
My guardian angels were watching over me this week in the drugstore. The medicine that my doctor wanted me to try for a reoccurring minor issue was expensive. I declined and apologized to the pharmacist. Just as I was leaving the drugstore, a nice lady/angel who was in line behind me, caught up with me and insistently asked if my prescription was for an antibiotic. I replied yes, and she said, “Let me get it for you, you must need it.” I begged off and told her I had other options. Even though she was insistent, she finally relented.
There are really good people (angels) out there who appear to you when you least expect it. I’m left with a thought to share that our ancestors are keeping watch over us in these desperate times and that we truly are “all related.” Ah-ho.
Kat Hansen
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.