Public Service Company of New Mexico has not distributed monthly rebates from the closure of the San Juan station yet. Remember when PNM promised us there would be "customer savings" from closing the coal plant and switching to renewables? The Public Regulation Commission correctly held PNM accountable and ordered PNM to stop charging us for a plant that is no longer providing service and required PNM to issue a refund beginning in October. Of course, PNM appealed. PNM also asked for a "stay" of the PRC order requiring a rate credit; the New Mexico Supreme Court "temporarily" granted PNM's request until justices rule. I wonder if PNM will be held accountable or follow the law.
Barbara Wisoff
Albuquerque
Who's behind the throne?
Mark Ronchetti is claiming he will “listen to New Mexicans" if elected governor. I would like him to clarify just who those New Mexicans might be. Since he has zero experience in government, who will be running the state for the first two years while Ronchetti learns the job? Someone will be directing him. Will it be Steve Pearce, an election denier, or Yvette Herrell, who voted with 140 other Republicans to help stop the vote count, thereby nullifying the vote of every Democratic voter in New Mexico? Shamefully, our state Republicans participated in the election fraud of sending fake electors to Congress. Will they be helping Ronchetti learn how to function as a loyal government official? Please, fellow New Mexicans, let’s show the Republican party we are not as stupid as they think. Don’t vote for another television entertainer who knows nothing about running our state government.
Kathe MacLaren
Santa Fe
Wrong frequency
The Democratic Party is not doing due diligence, and the University of New Mexico is ignoring its mission statement. A Ronchetti ad lying about the governor is small potatoes compared to millions of dollars worth of free Republican messaging blasting all year from about a dozen New Mexico MAGA radio stations. It gets worse for Democrats and UNM. Bond 3 on the New Mexico ballot would raise $45 million for the university, which shoots itself in the foot by putting Lobos games on Albuquerque mega-MAGA station KKOB. While KKOB talkers fly Lobos banners, they always oppose raising funding for public education. One website lists 87 schools such as UNM that help more than 260 MAGA talk stations attract advertisers. Surely UNM can find stations that won’t undermine students on issues like climate change and abortion, won’t call kneeling athletes un-American and won't spread elections lies this November.
Paul Ericson
Cerrillos
Protecting the unborn
The Declaration of Independence proclaims the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Pregnant mothers already have life. But what about the baby in their womb? The Republican Party advocates for the babies in the womb. Shouldn’t even Democratic women be fighting for the life of the little girls in the womb who one day will become women? Republicans are also big on personal responsibility. There are many ways to keep from getting pregnant. If you don’t want to get pregnant, use birth control or abstain. Once you are pregnant, that child growing in the womb is your responsibility. If you are concerned the baby will stand in the way of your education or career or that your employer will frown upon it, then give the baby up for adoption. There are thousands of couples waiting to adopt children and give them a good home. You wouldn’t kill a child at six months, a year or 5 years. Don’t kill the baby in the womb just because he/she has not taken the first breath on his/her own yet.
Barbara Dedmon
Santa Fe
Back to the Middle Ages
In this Puritanical Land of the Free, tyranny, ignorance, superstition, sexism, racism and sexual slavery are at the heart of the very institution America embraces above everything else — religion. Ignorance is at the core of not wanting to truly have to think for yourself. There are no institutions on Earth less democratic than Islam, Christianity or Orthodox Judaism. In religious institutions, males are encouraged, if not required, to control the bodies of females. In religious institutions, free thinking and a woman's reproductive rights are anathema. This has led to overpopulation, which leads to climate change destroying the planet. This is 2022, not the 11th century. We have cured much disease and traveled to the moon. The Republican-led medieval thinking has destroyed 50 years of hard-won reproductive rights. What's next? Taking away the votes of gay and lesbian people, nulling same-sex marriage, not permitting women to vote? A society that chooses to only embrace religious dogmatism (my way or the highway) without inclusive, complicated, progressive thinking is doomed.