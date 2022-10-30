Public Service Company of New Mexico has not distributed monthly rebates from the closure of the San Juan station yet. Remember when PNM promised us there would be "customer savings" from closing the coal plant and switching to renewables? The Public Regulation Commission correctly held PNM accountable and ordered PNM to stop charging us for a plant that is no longer providing service and required PNM to issue a refund beginning in October. Of course, PNM appealed. PNM also asked for a "stay" of the PRC order requiring a rate credit; the New Mexico Supreme Court "temporarily" granted PNM's request until justices rule. I wonder if PNM will be held accountable or follow the law.

Barbara Wisoff

Albuquerque

Popular in the Community