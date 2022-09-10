So the CHART report is finished and everyone is now gathering around the Plaza’s big box asking, “Huh?” But what did anyone really expect? The 138-page report, almost as many pages as the 150 years of the Soldiers’ Monument, could not elicit a solution to appease Native Americans, relatives of conquistadors and all the transplanted white Texans living in the City Different.
And so we must now consider the big wooden box to be a permanent fixture. The box can offer not only comfort and solace to all Santa Feans and visitors, but also symbolically represent the inaction and lackadaisical concern of our mayor and City Council members. A win-win.
James Cooke
Santa Fe
Away from cobalt
Electric vehicles are being denounced as ”blood vehicles” because of their consumption of cobalt, which is mined by Congolese children. However, what often is not mentioned is that portable computer devices (cellphones, laptops and tablets) use a comparable amount of cobalt per watt-hour of capacity. Furthermore, about half of the new cars produced by Tesla use iron-based batteries that have no cobalt. For the future, Tesla has announced it will move away from batteries that use cobalt altogether.
In the meantime, Tesla is aggressively pursuing battery recycling, with which the company intends to create a closed-loop ecosystem of remanufacturing. As a consequence, the need for newly mined cobalt eventually will approach zero. At that point, we will be left with our “blood” cellphones, laptops and tablets. Or maybe, following Tesla’s leadership, these devices will begin to use cobalt-free batteries and pursue battery-recycling technology.
Joseph Ginocchio
Santa Fe
What risk?
In Sen. Mimi Stuart’s criticism of Mark Ronchetti’s plan (“Ronchetti unveils education plan,” Sept. 7) for education, she states she fears it would put our state’s educational system “at risk.” What risk? Going from 51st in the nation to 52nd? (Hopefully our school system teaches there are but 50 states and the District of Columbia, but perhaps Stewart failed that class). Ronchetti’s proposed solutions might not all work, but they are a start in the right direction. We can’t let perfection be the enemy of the good. Doing nothing is not a solution. We need many more initiatives to make headway in correcting our dismal performance.
Stewart had similar faulty logic when arguing against the Thrive charter school in the summer of 2021, claiming it was unfair that only 600 kids would benefit. The much better question is how we mirror the successful charter solutions and bring their impact to the broader public school system. Ronchetti is striving to give all children an education, from extra help for those in need of remedial work to shifting more of our tax dollars into the classroom.
Let’s give Ronchetti a chance. What do we have to risk?
Andie Perreault
Santa Fe
Grill the candidates
I believe it is incumbent on every journalist and news organization to ask every Republican candidate for office — from dogcatcher on up, red state or blue — for an unambiguous, yes or no answer to the national security question: “Do you believe it is OK for any officeholder, particularly the de facto leader of your party, to mishandle classified documents?”
Mark Ronchetti, Rep. Yvette Herrell, care to comment? If candidates are fine with the cavalier handling of top-secret documents, are they trustworthy enough to hold office? Oh, and about, “but her emails:” Hillary Clinton was cleared in the FBI investigation, as well as a State Department investigation (released by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley).
Leslie Lakind
Santa Fe
Life-changing day
I remember coming down the stairs in my bathrobe. My wife said, “A plane crashed into one of the Twin Towers!” We sat on the couch and watched as the second plane plowed into the second tower. Fear, dust and death filled the TV screen.
That day changed my life.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Good warning
I found Max Boot’s column (“GOP’s reaction shows speech worked,” Commentary, Sept. 6) enlightening regarding President Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia. I strongly applaud his speech warning against the extremism of MAGA Republicans who are semi-fascists, led by former President Donald Trump, who is a totalitarian. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina comes strongly to mind when he stated charges against Trump would result in riots against the judicial system. President Biden stated that such beliefs would threaten the core of our democracy. I sincerely hope the majority of citizens agree, regardless of political party.