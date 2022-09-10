So the CHART report is finished and everyone is now gathering around the Plaza’s big box asking, “Huh?” But what did anyone really expect? The 138-page report, almost as many pages as the 150 years of the Soldiers’ Monument, could not elicit a solution to appease Native Americans, relatives of conquistadors and all the transplanted white Texans living in the City Different.

And so we must now consider the big wooden box to be a permanent fixture. The box can offer not only comfort and solace to all Santa Feans and visitors, but also symbolically represent the inaction and lackadaisical concern of our mayor and City Council members. A win-win.

James Cooke

