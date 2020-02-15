Gary Reynolds is absolutely correct in his letter to the editor (“Open your eyes,” Feb. 9). However, he missed one key solution to the problem — stop eating animals and their byproducts. Raising animals for food is decimating the planet. It is a top contributor to climate chaos and is the leading cause of water use, water pollution, topsoil loss, rainforest destruction, habitat loss and species extinction. Any credible environmental group and science institution has come out in support of plant-based foods.
With the world adding over 1 million people every five days, it is inevitable that we are forced to make the transition. The United Nations Environment Program sums it up best, “Our use of animals as a food-production technology has brought us to the verge of catastrophe.”
James Corcoran
Santa Fe
Not anti-Semitism
I am a Jewish American and I’ve made numerous trips to Israel and the West Bank. I have personally witnessed:
- Elderly Palestinian women and men held in the sun or rain at checkpoints, their belongings strewn on the ground by Israeli soldiers barely out of their teens.
- Israeli settlers in Hebron, West Bank, throwing garbage onto the roofs of Palestinian homes and physically assaulting Palestinian children on their way to school while Israeli soldiers stand by and watch.
- Israeli settlers forcefully ejecting Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem, taking them over, with no legal consequence for doing so.
To speak out against these injustices does not make me an anti-Semite. To speak out against the $3.8 billion that my government gives to Israel every year that perpetuates these abuses, does not make me an anti-Semite, nor does the mural on Old Pecos Trail (“City says pro-Palestinian art has to be removed,” Jan. 14), which highlights these human rights abuses and shows how our U.S. tax dollars are being spent.
Tania Maxwell
Santa Fe
Give us real solutions
Dale Dekker’s and John Garcia’s My View (“Repeal New Mexico’s tax on Social Security benefits,” Feb. 9), leaves little room for argument against their proposition. How unjust it is to give millions of dollars in tax breaks to the film industry while taxing the elderly’s meager retirement benefits that they worked so hard for all their lives.
On an evening television news spot last week, the anchor reported that the film industry created 1,600 jobs in the state in 2019. He revealed, however, that the bulk of these jobs were temporary and that if an actor had five roles during the year, they would be considered as five separate jobs. What chicanery! The extra revenue that would result from the tax repeal would be far more beneficial to New Mexicans than those touted for the film industry. Why the charade? Please, legislators, give us real solutions for New Mexico’s economic woes.
Ian Tomme
Santa Fe
Laws violate rights
We have a Constitution, which what I call the Democratic Socialist Party shreds at every opportunity. In my opinion, the “red-flag” laws violate four amendments to our U.S. Constitution (“Senate passes ‘red-flag’ gun bill,” Feb. 8): Second Amendment, the right to bear arms; Fourth Amendment, the right against unreasonable searches and seizures; Fifth Amendment, the right not to be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law; and the Sixth Amendment, the right to a speedy and public trial, and to be confronted with the witnesses against him.
We have all seen how “well” socialism and gun confiscation, of any type, have worked in Germany’s National Socialist Party, Venezuela, China, Laos, Vietnam, Cuba, Cambodia, Ethiopia, North Korea, Poland and Romania, to name a few. Socialists take your money for wealth redistribution, your guns and your freedom. And once they have your guns, they come for you.
Edward R. Brown
Santa Fe
