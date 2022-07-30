Kudos, Planning Commission, for deciding at its July 21 hearing on the 2300 Old Pecos Trail rezoning request to defer voting until after visiting the site. Responding to opponents’ warnings that the location of the developer’s access to 18 of his proposed lots off Old Pecos Trail would endanger public safety by requiring exiting motorists to make U-turns on that often congested and fast-moving arterial to reach downtown or other destinations to the west and north, the city staff case manager testified he had no trouble making that U-turn with his pickup. He didn’t say if that was during the weekday a.m. or p.m. rush hours. Hopefully, the commission will conduct its site visit during one of those rush hours. If so, unless a vehicle is turbo-charged, I wouldn’t recommend attempting one of those U-turns.
Christopher Worland
Santa Fe
Marriage protection
In response to the recent editorial (“Respect for marriage means protecting all marriage,” Our View, July 27) concerning “protecting all marriages,” the comment fails to recognize that all “marriages” are not the same. Religious ceremonies consecrate unions between a man and a woman, according to the principles and practices of their particular faiths. Civil ceremonies are legally binding agreements between two people, and are under the jurisdiction of the government entities within which the agreement takes place. Thirdly, so-called civil unions are not always equally recognized, depending on the circumstances and local laws. Finally, there are arrangements between consenting parties that are more akin to LLCs or employment contracts, which the individuals involved may or may not consider a “marriage.” In view of the foregoing, the noble goal of protecting all marriages seems rather simplistic in today’s world.
Michaela Hart
Sandia Park
Clean it up
Since when do we not care how we look to tourists? On the Plaza, a homeless person was sleeping on the sidewalk in front of an ATM (with his cart, of course). Tourists walked by looking at him. I called the nonemergency number and was put on hold — for a long time. No police to be seen, unlike the July 4 pancake breakfast where there were lots of police. Let’s get our priorities straight and not show our dirty underwear to the nice tourists who pay a lot to enjoy our city.
Mars Berman
Santa Fe
Myanmar needs us
A few days ago, I got a message from a dear friend who is a democracy activist in Myanmar, formerly Burma, that read, “They kill us.” It broke my heart. She shared that on Saturday, four democracy activists were executed by the brutal military junta. The shocked international community swiftly condemned these first executions since 1988. But should it really be a surprise when the military has arrested 14,847 people since the recent military coup and 100 more activists currently await a death sentence? The U.S. has $1 billion frozen in accounts in this country. The State Department says the U.S. and the world need to do more to help the people of Myanmar. Exiled dissident Maung Zarni suggests the money should be made available to support resistance work. We will see what actions will be taken by the U.S. and international community. The achingly courageous people of Myanmar need more than words.
Deborah Weinberg
Santa Fe
Protect our privacy
First, the state of New Mexico sells voters’ personal information (name, home address, party affiliation, year of birth, etc.) from their voter registration. Now, voters’ personal information will be published online — what a blow for privacy and a boon for identity theft! Who will want to register to vote now? It’s high time for state legislators to pass a law allowing anyone who requests it to be included in the state’s confidential address program to protect one’s privacy.
Michael Allen
Santa Fe
Helping hands
I am a resident of Bethlehem, Pa. While in Santa Fe earlier this month to visit my son, a resident of Pecos, I sustained a major injury to my right knee while hiking down the Sun Mountain Trail. Unable to stand, I called out for help. A good Samaritan (Santa Fe resident Tony Gerlicz) heard me and summoned help. Shortly thereafter, nine members of the Santa Fe Fire Department rescue team led by Officer Wagner placed me in a basket, carrying me down the steep trail to safety. I was subsequently taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where an MRI revealed a complete rupture of my R quad. A huge note of gratitude and appreciation to Gerlicz, the fire department and other folks who came to my rescue that morning. So many helping hands and caring hearts.