Kudos, Planning Commission, for deciding at its July 21 hearing on the 2300 Old Pecos Trail rezoning request to defer voting until after visiting the site. Responding to opponents’ warnings that the location of the developer’s access to 18 of his proposed lots off Old Pecos Trail would endanger public safety by requiring exiting motorists to make U-turns on that often congested and fast-moving arterial to reach downtown or other destinations to the west and north, the city staff case manager testified he had no trouble making that U-turn with his pickup. He didn’t say if that was during the weekday a.m. or p.m. rush hours. Hopefully, the commission will conduct its site visit during one of those rush hours. If so, unless a vehicle is turbo-charged, I wouldn’t recommend attempting one of those U-turns.

Christopher Worland

Santa Fe

