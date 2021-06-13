I offer a remedy for the future of the Plaza that could serve forever after as a positive solution for all: Remove the damaged remains of the Soldiers Monument, the obelisk. The remedy is standing only 50 feet north of the monument. Move the existing bandstand/gazebo to the center of the Plaza. Then the center of the Plaza will be returned to its original configuration, before the monument was erected, when a circular gazebo roof shaded a performance stage.
The Plaza is the center of Santa Fe, open and inviting for all to enjoy, to sing, to perform, to dance, to announce public concerns, to promote civic events, to meet and congregate and, always, to relax and to appreciate. The musical, the artistic and the talented expressions of the whole of Santa Fe have a stage — so let's move it to the center. Harmony will prevail.
Tom Hyland
Lamy
Now, deliver vaccines
I’m excited America is stepping up to provide more doses of coronavirus vaccines to donate to COVAX for low-income countries. (“U.S. to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally” June 9) Yet here is an uncomfortable truth: Vaccines are useless without delivery systems. COVAX coordinates vaccine donations, but it doesn’t provide funding for costs of vaccine delivery. Few low-income governments can cover those costs unassisted.
For every $1 donor governments invest in doses, they need to invest $5 in delivery. Congress should invest at least $3.7 billion a year for three years. This isn’t just charity. The cost of allowing the virus to continue to spread, mutate into dangerous forms and hurt global markets could damage the U.S. economy an estimated $250 billion to $675 billion over the next five years. I urge Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján to support a total of $11.3 billion for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable people worldwide.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
St. Louis, Mo.
Fast response
Kudos and thanks to our city councilors, Sig Lindell and Renee Villarreal. Our street experienced a failure in basic city services. Our efforts to communicate with the city were unsuccessful and frustrating. Finally, not knowing what else to do, we contacted our city councilors. They graciously responded immediately, stepped up to the plate and had the matter addressed. After days of fruitless effort on our parts, everything was taken care of. Very grateful for their responsiveness.
Ella Frank
Santa Fe
History and respect
I do not believe in God, so what if I went to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi to tear down statues of their faith? Based on the district attorney's recent actions in dealing with civil disobedience and destruction of private property, all I would get is a slap on the back of the hand. Like it or not, all the monuments around the country taken down or destroyed are our history, regardless of what they represent.
Since 2016, our country fell into a deep hole of lies from a man who was a cowardly draft dodger and did nothing for the nation but bring out the worst in people. The hole is slowly filling in behind us. This was once the greatest country in the world that everyone looked to for guidance. Let's get back to "love thy neighbor," and show respect where it's due.
Gene F. Atkinson
Santa Fe
Investigate Congress
I would like to see a thorough investigation of supporters of former President Donald Trump serving in Congress. It has been reported that Trump is a fascist; therefore, I think his supporters should be investigated to find whether they are also fascists masquerading as conservative Republicans.
I certainly agree with Perry Bacon Jr. of the Washington Post who states in his column ("Politics is about power — a zero-sum game," June 4) that politics always has been about power but, in politics today, it appears that power is all. That explains why politics has become so toxic, including the last four years under Trump. I believe the majority of people want to continue to live in a democracy where, regardless of race or ethnicity, people are treated with respect and dignity.
Alicia Byers-Smith
Española
Priorities off
In a city with serious social issues including homelessness, affordable housing shortages, food insecurity, underfunded schools, limited recreational facilities for youth, and few addiction treatment and mental health services, I believe it is insensitive and obscene to build a $60 million Georgia O’Keeffe Museum expansion.
Mary Cogen
Santa Fe
