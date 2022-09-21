I recently read the editorial regarding trash cans not being emptied (“The curious case of the Washington Ave. trash can,” Our View, Sept. 20). It makes me wonder what is so hard about picking up trash.
Maybe it’s beyond this mayor and his managers to figure out how to manage a city — everything from how to complete an audit of the books to how to deal with the culture clash on the Plaza. Or how to deal with drivers running every red light they encounter; how to deal with gentrification and housing beyond the average salary in Santa Fe; how to focus on the needs of homeless beyond just talk; or how to address the issue of weeds beyond those who smoke it. Seems to me Mayor Alan Webber and company haven’t a clue. A mayor like Sam Pick would do the job.
Roland Trujillo
Santa Fe
New meaning
The image of two New Mexico state senators rolling off a couch, onto the floor, gives new meaning to legislative consensus (“Clash in Senate as report on Ivey-Soto is leaked,” Sept. 16).
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Pay attention
Another motorcyclist was killed driving on Cerrillos Road because of a driver who pulled out onto the road — this is truly sad and maddening (“Police identify man killed in Friday motorcycle crash,” Sept. 20). No doubt, people get impatient and just want to go ahead. The next time you want to pull ahead or are sitting at a red light — think. That way, no one else loses life to a preventable tragedy. Stop, look, wait and brake: That is all it takes to prevent a senseless loss, lifelong injury to yourself or others, as well as possible loss of your vehicle. My condolences to the Herrera family for their loss.
Bryana Mares
Santa Fe
Seeing the light
Hallelujah! Mark Ronchetti sees the light. Finally he is admitting no politicians should decide abortion rights, exactly what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and pro-choice advocates have said all along. Hoping to make his position clear, Ronchetti only makes it as clear as mud. Now he is proposing a constitutional amendment to resolve the issue. This gives him an out from admitting and owning his actual position.
His campaign first proclaimed Ronchetti was a pro-life champion then shifted to a “middle ground” position of a 15-week abortion ban after admitting to an Albuquerque pastor that disclosing his real position would not get him elected. Because polls show that many New Mexicans strongly believe in a woman’s right to choose, he has come up with his new amendment proposal.
Ronchetti will do what is politically advantageous. He is as changeable as the weather.
Rena Sanchez
Santa Fe
Losing its luster
My husband and I helped to entertain 56 TKE fraternity members and their families, in addition to a group of fellow College of Santa Fe alumni for a wonderful, nostalgic reunion at the Drury Hotel. That in itself was memorable to many as St. Vincent Hospital. We were all filled with fond memories as we enjoyed the downtown area and all it has to offer. A number of them toured the former College of Santa Fe campus as well as various areas of our town. Many came back to us asking, “What has happened to beautiful Santa Fe?” Needless to say, the status of the college campus was depressing, but they also were surprised by how shabby the whole town felt — unkempt and uncared for.
We are known internationally as an incredible visitor destination, but our infrastructure is in chronic need of upkeep. We are entertaining an excited group of visitors celebrating our 31st Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta this weekend. Can we please trim the weeds (everywhere), stripe the streets and at least mow the lawn at Fort Marcy park? Let’s show our pride in our City Different. Much of this is long overdue.