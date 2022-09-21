I recently read the editorial regarding trash cans not being emptied (“The curious case of the Washington Ave. trash can,” Our View, Sept. 20). It makes me wonder what is so hard about picking up trash.

Maybe it’s beyond this mayor and his managers to figure out how to manage a city — everything from how to complete an audit of the books to how to deal with the culture clash on the Plaza. Or how to deal with drivers running every red light they encounter; how to deal with gentrification and housing beyond the average salary in Santa Fe; how to focus on the needs of homeless beyond just talk; or how to address the issue of weeds beyond those who smoke it. Seems to me Mayor Alan Webber and company haven’t a clue. A mayor like Sam Pick would do the job.

Roland Trujillo

Popular in the Community