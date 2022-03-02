I would like to profusely thank The Santa Fe New Mexican for choosing the Associated Press' Emilio Morenatti's photo of Ukrainians taking refuge in a subway station-turned-bomb shelter for its front-page story on Ukraine ("Ukraine under siege," Feb. 25). I found this photo breathtaking in the way it portrays our particular moment in history. For one, the viewer, gazing into the faces in this picture, feels a connection to these everyday people caught in a real yet absurd situation. Like me, I imagine many felt compelled to cry out in solidarity "I too am a Ukrainian" Just one more example of how the art of photography awards us the opportunity to see ourselves and others, as well as this complex life, face to face.
Allan Adoff
Santa Fe
Left less safe
After another year of feckless and unfit Republican representation in Congress, the United States is less safe.
Rather than peace through strength and unity, the world is witnessing President Joe Biden’s foreign policy and domestic struggles with "Americans" in name only (especially the 147 elected officials who denied their constitutional responsibilities to certify the 2020 presidential election. Those include New Mexico Republican Yvette Herrell; Arizona Republicans Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Debbi Lesko and David Schweikert; and Colorado Republicans Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn.
For the past year, the 147 have performed as adversaries to their own government, obstructing President Joe Biden’s leadership and attempting to portray the president's efforts as abysmal failures, when, in fact, any Biden "failure" was a result of Republican obstructionism. From improvements to aid American education, industry, infrastructure, voting rights and social services to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Republicans continue to fail America and the world. In fact, Republicans appear to be in the camp of autocrats, dictators and oligarchs with their MAGA leader espousing support of the "clever Putin" for invading Ukraine.
Frank Lyons
Cochiti Lake
Not funny
Regarding Bill Bramhall's editorial cartoon ("Lock her up," Feb. 26): Can't we get away from yet more Russian-Trump collusion propaganda? A serious issue such as the invasion of Ukraine should not be used for a cheap joke.
G. Veveris
Santa Fe
We need homes
My name is Valerie Montoya, I’m 48 years old.I have lived in Santa Fe since I was a young child. All four of my children were born here along with my three grandchildren that I have custody of since birth. We have been in a second-floor apartment for five years. I have a 19-year-old daughter who lives with me, and recently my 20-year-old son moved in with me so we can try to save money to buy a home here in Santa Fe. I am on disability and work part time. My granddaughter is also on disability.
We are unable to afford homes in Santa Fe, and I’m going to have to move somewhere unfamiliar and far from the services that my grandchild gets here. I’ve been looking for programs that can help us stay in our town. Please approve affordable homes for Santa Fe residents.
Valerie Montoya
Santa Fe
Treason's path
Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were electrocuted in 1953 for spying for the Russians — just sayin'.
Walt Stevens
Santa Fe
Bad apples
Thanks always, Milan Simonich, for your articles, you are always spot on with what’s up. I find it disgusting that outsider money helped Mayor Alan Webber keep his job. I’m also immensely disappointed in how our voters don’t care to participate in city elections. Where is the education to promote local elections? It’s pathetic what the voter turnout was for the mayor election.
I’m also very disappointed in District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and her approach to those who destroyed the Soldiers' Monument. It makes me wonder how ineptly she will handle the fatal shooting on the Rust movie set. I can hardly wait to vote out the bad apples.
Patricia Gonzales
Santa Fe
