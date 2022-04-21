New Mexico Wild is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the desecration of La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Site near Santa Fe. In January, rock petroglyphs were vandalized with graffiti. There is an investigation underway regarding this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Bureau of Land Management Dispatch Center, in operation 24 hours a day, at 800-637-9152 Option 2, to be routed to a live dispatcher.
New Mexico Wild is raising money to fund the reward. If a reward is not claimed, or if donations are received above $5,000, all additional funds will go directly to benefit the remediation, stewardship and protection of the natural and cultural landscape of Caja del Rio. The Caja del Rio plateau is a vast landscape of piñon-juniper savanna and grassland, with canyons plunging into the Santa Fe River and other tributaries of the Rio Grande. The land is dotted with cinder cones and features a dramatic basalt escarpment rich with petroglyphs. Caja is also one of the most ecologically rich wildlife corridors in New Mexico. It provides vital habitat for a diverse range of plants and animals. The All Pueblo Council of Governors has passed a resolution recognizing the Caja del Rio plateau as a traditional Puebloan landscape and supporting its long-term preservation.
Sarai Cajiao
Albuquerque
The end they chose
In response to the well-written piece ("U.S. nuclear legacy haunts N.M.," My View, April 16) arguing that the use of two nuclear bombs to end a war in the Pacific the Japanese started was “a crime against humanity,” I have to ask: What else was America supposed to do? How many more GIs had to die? I don’t find any suggestion of an answer to these obvious questions. We didn’t start that war, and Japanese leaders wouldn’t end it. We didn’t pick how it ended, they did.
And I’m not haunted by the nuclear legacy here. I’m glad the man who became my father came home.
Matthew Geyer
Santa Fe
Supporting cancer center
I am and have been a patient of New Mexico Cancer Care Associates at the Christus St. Vincent location for going on five years. As a cancer patient, it is disheartening and upsetting to hear of the recent split with the local hospital. My experience is and always has been the best quality of care, along with personal attention and the most caring of staff. From the time you check in, to the lab that takes your blood for the results reported by my doctor, and the chemo services there, they all are the most professional people — and by that care, give the patient the upmost feeling of security and comfort. As a patient of record, I know it takes time, and a clinic that large could not possibly be able to relocate in a short time and make the patients feel they are not lost in the shuffle. I know I am not alone, hoping that a compromise can be made to keep our doctors in charge of the patients they have been caring for, for so long. They know the history of the patient and all that goes into making them feel secure and comfortable. I hope more people will get involved to support this message and see this disagreement resolved with the patients in mind. My doctor, Scott Herbert, has been so supportive and very important in my state of mind and a large factor in my healing process.
Debra Rehorn
Santa Fe
What would Jesus do?
The management of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center claims to be working for the ministry of Jesus Christ. They are fighting with the independent doctors at New Mexico Cancer Care Associates who want to remain independent so they can serve more people. It’s cheaper to get treatment at independent cancer centers than being treated in a hospital. Christus plans to open a cancer center in two years. In the interval, where do you think they will treat cancer patients who can no longer go to the independent cancer clinic?
What would Jesus do if he had the resources at Christus’ disposal? He would probably build a treatment center for people with addiction and mental health problems, as well as helping unhoused people get shelter. It’s a good bet he wouldn’t try to decrease our options for care.
Tracy Neal
Santa Fe
.