As the city of Santa Fe grapples with homeless encampments that have increased during the pandemic, we at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place have chosen to expand our summer program to include both men and women year-round. In May, the Summer Safe Haven for All will replace the Women’s Summer Safe Haven, a program that began in 2016 when we recognized that women were particularly vulnerable to becoming victimized on the streets. As the needs of the homeless population in Santa Fe evolve, we must evolve with them, and offering a warm bed and a meal for both men and women during the warmer months is the logical next step in our progression of life-saving and life-stabilizing services to this vulnerable community.
It is critical to our mission that volunteers, partners and concerned citizens throughout Santa Fe realize we have both the capacity and the willingness to accept more people for overnight shelter. Equally important is to dispel some myths that have emerged: that the shelters are full. Pete’s Place is not. That the shelters require COVID-19 vaccines. Pete’s Place does not. (We do, however, test regularly and check for symptoms.) That the shelters do not allow people to bring their beloved pets. Pete’s Place has a heated kennel and supplies to help serve our guests’ pets. Starting in May, we will be ready with open arms to shelter both our male and our female guests, year-round, with compassion and respect.
Korina Lopez, executive director
Beverly Kellam, deputy director
Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place
Santa Fe
History’s lessons
As I’ve pondered our deliberations over what to do with a Plaza obelisk that has long divided our community, I’ve found it difficult to avoid thinking about Gertrude Stein’s trenchant observation about “what history teaches.”
Her answer, of course, was “History teaches.”
And so it does. But what, if anything, has it taught us?
Is there any reason to believe that retaining the obelisk, however we modify and endeavor to contextualize it, will lead to a resolution of the divisions that have long resulted from this object and its implications? It would be “pretty to think so,” to borrow a phrase from the final sentence of Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises. But would it be wise to think so?
From all indications, we’ll soon find out.
John F. Andrews
Santa Fe
A different narrative
I am against putting a Civil War monument of any kind back up in the Plaza. Put it in a history museum, where it belongs. Putting a monument to anything to do with the Civil War seems incredibly arcane and inappropriate, especially after what the South has just gone through to remove all its monuments to the Confederacy. Yes, this monument recognizes the Union army, but some of these same troops went on to massacre Native Americans.
We need to move past the Civil War and recognize New Mexico’s contribution to civil rights, a much less controversial historical narrative that needs to be told. We now recognizing how important it is to stop the divisions and conflicts and celebrate the diversity and inclusion. Take for example New Mexico Sen. Dennis Chavez, the first native-born Hispanic elected to the U.S. Senate. Born into a poor family and receiving no formal early education, Chavez fought his way up through the political hierarchy and enjoyed 31 successful years in Congress. Former President Lyndon Johnson paid tribute to Chavez’s work on behalf of minorities during memorial services for Chavez after his death in 1962. From The New York Times: “He was a man who recognized that there must be champions for the least among us.”
David Brownlow
Santa Fe
Retain open admissions
You recently reported of the change in the admissions policy at the Santa Fe animal shelter: No more open admissions (“ ‘Those days are officially done,’ ” Feb. 4). This makes it extremely difficult for animals. I suggest the shelter examine its business model and retain its open admission policy.
Isolde Wait
Santa Fe
Save meeting records
Milan Simonich’s column (“Think tank hopes to turn up heat on school boards,” Ringside Seat, Feb. 6) highlighting Think New Mexico’s suggestions for school board oversight is spot on. One of its proposals “would require webcasting and recording all school board meetings.” This is a good and appropriate first step, but such legislation should also address the transcription, indexing and storage of the text and video of those meetings. That could be legislated under existing “records retention” statutes. Such records, in all formats, should be saved for seven to 10 years. Technology exists today to do so cheaply and efficiently.
Tom Johnson
Santa Fe
For inspections
I enjoy reading Milan Simonich’s columns and often agree with him. But I disagree with his opinion regarding vehicle inspections (“A few loud vehicles might mean inspections for everyone,” Ringside Seat, Feb. 8). Such inspections not only help alleviate noise but also work to ensure safety and protect the environment. Driving a car that has minimal noise, few emissions and safety provisions is the duty of a responsible citizen and benefits all of us. I share his concern for the burden such inspections might impose on low-income families, but I wonder if this claim is exaggerated. In some states, the cost of a vehicle inspection is equivalent to the price of a few fast-food burgers or a couple of six packs.
I support reasonable legislation that would require vehicle inspections in New Mexico.