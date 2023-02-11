As the city of Santa Fe grapples with homeless encampments that have increased during the pandemic, we at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place have chosen to expand our summer program to include both men and women year-round. In May, the Summer Safe Haven for All will replace the Women’s Summer Safe Haven, a program that began in 2016 when we recognized that women were particularly vulnerable to becoming victimized on the streets. As the needs of the homeless population in Santa Fe evolve, we must evolve with them, and offering a warm bed and a meal for both men and women during the warmer months is the logical next step in our progression of life-saving and life-stabilizing services to this vulnerable community.

It is critical to our mission that volunteers, partners and concerned citizens throughout Santa Fe realize we have both the capacity and the willingness to accept more people for overnight shelter. Equally important is to dispel some myths that have emerged: that the shelters are full. Pete’s Place is not. That the shelters require COVID-19 vaccines. Pete’s Place does not. (We do, however, test regularly and check for symptoms.) That the shelters do not allow people to bring their beloved pets. Pete’s Place has a heated kennel and supplies to help serve our guests’ pets. Starting in May, we will be ready with open arms to shelter both our male and our female guests, year-round, with compassion and respect.

Korina Lopez, executive director

