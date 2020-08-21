We are all hopeful the monsoon rains arrive soon. Humans, plants and animals will not be the only beneficiaries of this much-needed moisture; rains also will be critical to recharging our aquifers and streams.
The Santa Fe River Commission would like to remind citizens within the Santa Fe watershed how important it is to properly dispose of pet waste, especially during the monsoon season, when runoff can be prevalent. Pet waste left on trails, arroyos, roadsides, sidewalks and yards can contaminate our natural waterways. Not only does pet waste contain bacteria and parasites that can be harmful to human health, but it can also cause nutrient imbalances in our ecosystem.
By remembering to bag your pet’s waste and place the waste in the garbage, you can help our waterways stay clean and safe.
Rachel Kullman
chairwoman, Santa Fe River Commission
Unable to serve?
Memo to Donald Trump’s “very distinguished and talented” lawyer: Sir, now that you have found grounds to question the birthright legitimacy of Kamala Harris for the vice presidency, may I respectfully suggest that you do a close reading of The Records of the Federal Convention of 1787, edited by Max Farrand.
Perhaps you will discover there that “no non-native born person may serve as First Lady to the President of the United States.” If true, then President Donald Trump must choose between remaining in the White House or dispatching his wife, Melania Trump. No doubt about which alternative he would select, or which she would select, if given the chance.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Good ol’ days
You don’t need to remember a password.
You don’t need to give away any personal information.
You don’t need to wait for it to load.
It doesn’t jump around on the page.
No pop-ups.
You can move on to the next article without doing anything.
I miss analog.
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
Effective TV
As a lifelong Democrat, I applaud the big and little speeches of the Democratic convention. From my perspective, the messages were clear and compelling. What many of the pundits didn’t focus on was how good a television mini-series the convention was. This took a leaf from the Donald Trump playbook where his rallies, his lies notwithstanding, offer his audience a good show.
It has been many years since the political conventions contained any element of suspense. Outcomes were known in advance and ranking the success or failure of the speakers was the only basis for engagement of the home television audience. Then came 2020. Instead of trying to breathe life into the coverage of a long, boring, event, the DNC and the Democratic leaders produced a slick, well-edited television program. With remarkably few technical glitches, the virtual convention evolved into a first-class television show.
I can’t help but contrast this to the unfortunate production of coverage of the Academy Awards. I have been a voting member of the Academy since 1970. Despite the added bells and whistles, coverage of these awards remains a dreary depiction of a live event and not a crisp, fast-paced television program. So, kudos to the Democrats for making coverage of a live nonevent into “must see” television.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
Way to party
I don’t think there is another country in the world that would hold an appointment party celebration for the president and a vice president in a parking lot. People were in their cars with flashers on as if at a drive in movie with a big screen. Then, they topped it off with fireworks. I do love our America.
Ms. Kenny Goering
Santa Fe
Post office drama
Are the liberals in Santa Fe brain dead? Now they are blaming President Donald Trump for problems at U.S. Postal Service. Like the post office hasn't had problems for years.
Fact, the U.S. Postal Service has lost $80 billion over the last 13 years, and $2 billion in the last quarter. The removal of mail sorters and the repositioning and decommissioning boxes has been an ongoing project for decades — 200,000 mailboxes in the last two decades, 12,000 in the last five years.
So what new accusations can the liberals dream up? Russia did not work; they need a new angle. Facts do not work with liberals. Only the narrative counts.
Clinton Coffman
Santa Fe
