This winter has been rough. We have been locked down in our houses due to the pandemic. It has been a dark and cold winter. Those of us who suffer from seasonal affective disorder had it particularly hard. There is enough research out there to prove humans need light to thrive. Why should it go dark at 4:15 in the afternoon when we could have that extra hour of daylight? It means an extra hour of sunshine on our skin, absorption of vitamin D and the opportunity to be outdoors. There is also enough research to demonstrate that vehicle crashes occur more in the dark than in the daylight. Why should the afternoon commute home in winter be in total darkness?
I am writing to all my state and national senators and representatives to keep daylight saving time year-round. The productivity of our country would greatly improve during the winter months if we could have that extra hour of daylight.
Anita Briscoe
Taos
The right oversight
On Tuesday, Senate Bill 279 was introduced by Sen. Bill O’Neill, D-Bernalillo. The bill would amend the Medical Practice Act to allow for the Osteopath Board to merge with the New Mexico Medical Board. Currently, osteopathic physicians are licensed through the Regulation and Licensing Department, which manages a wide array of professions from real estate agents to tattoo artists. The New Mexico Medical Board is an independent entity, supported solely by licensure fees, not taxes, that licenses more than 8,900 medical doctors as well as several other health care specialties, including over 1,000 physician assistants.
Osteopathic physicians represent a growing profession and provide primary and specialty medical care to many New Mexicans. Their training is equivalent to medical doctors and they serve side by side with them, with identical responsibilities, service and competence. A majority of states, over 70 percent, have a single board for both professions, and this can lead to consistent licensure services for osteopathic physicians and consistent standards for both professions. The New Mexico Medical Board fully supports this merger and appreciates O’Neill proposing this bill, and looks forward to working with our osteopathic colleagues should the bill pass.
Dr. Peter Beaudette
chairman, New Mexico Medical Board
Dr. Steven Jenkusky
secretary, New Mexico Medical Board
Shocking bills
We, too, are “boggled” by our recent Public Service Co. of New Mexico bills (“Some PNM customers boggle at high bills,” Feb. 3). We, too, called PNM and read the meter over the phone. We, too, were told, very politely, about “estimates in previous months that were much lower than the actual usage.” Our past two months’ bills have been nearly twice the amount of last year. If PNM is raising its rates, the company ought to notify us customers so we can be prepared for larger monthly charges.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
A transition we need
Our governor has done a good job protecting New Mexicans from COVID-19. It took sacrifice from all of us. New Mexico is ranked as one of the fastest responders to the virus. Now our governor is responding to oil and gas, and the industry’s nonstop demands for more: more options on wastewater disposal, more water, more leniency on air pollution, more access to more drilling.
No doubt jobs and tax revenue are on her mind, but to streamline regulations for this industry at this point in the history of our species is insanity. It’s also immoral. We know what fossil fuels are doing to us and our environment. The potential of solar energy in New Mexico is huge. The jobs are better and more plentiful. It might require more sacrifice from us all as we convert to clean energy, but we will be a model and well ahead.
Richard Mark Glover
Tierra Amarilla
A specious defense
I heard on the news this afternoon that our ex-president’s attorneys plan to argue in the upcoming Senate trial that the things he said at the rally that launched the assault on the U.S. Capitol are protected speech under the First Amendment. Back in high school civics class, I was taught that shouting “fire!” in a crowded theater when there is no fire is not protected speech. It is not protected speech because it places people in imminent physical danger.
Does it not likewise follow that when our then-president shouted “fight like hell” to a crowd of protesters being revved up to march on the seat of our U.S. government, he was also placing people, including the protesters themselves, in imminent physical danger? I can only hope all of our senators sitting in judgment of the man who perpetrated the crimes committed on Jan. 6 will remember their own civics classes and dismiss this defense as the truly specious argument it is.
William Wesbrooks
Santa Fe
No answer
The Motor Vehicle Division is unresponsive. After a problem MVD caused with my registration renewal, I received a letter threatening suspension. On multiple days during one week, I spent more than seven hours waiting for someone to answer the phone. Only once did I get an actual answer after I waited for 11/2 hours. The following week, I tried three times. Now, MVD disconnects our call after one hour. I do not care to be driving illegally because no one at MVD answers the phone.
Linda Abernethy
Santa Fe
A Rosemond fan
John Rosemond has one of the most sensible, logical and no-nonsense-approach guides to raising children. I do believe a lot of the “raising children approach” swings from one extreme to another; either by neglecting them and their basic needs and not being there for them. But then there’s the other extreme. One of coddling them and running their lives; not allowing them to make decisions for themselves in order to become responsible adults. I see parents and grandparents cater to children and their whims. And it seems to start from the time they are born to the time they become adults. Setting an example and getting children to help in the family unit is a basis for teaching children to become responsible, respectful and resourceful adults. Rosemond’s opinion is an excellent guide to help parents. His column is one of my favorites.
Josina Ortiz
Nambé
Welcome pause
Recently, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that pauses new oil and gas leasing on federal lands. It does not impact existing leases or drilling permits. I’m in favor of taking time to pause, catch our breath and undo the damage done the last four years to New Mexico’s public lands from over 125 rollbacks on environmental protections. We need to reduce methane emissions from wells, protect water supplies, and guard wildlife corridors and ecosystems, all while planning for a clean energy future.
I’m not convinced this pause will have any financial impact on New Mexico or the oil and gas industry. The industry has stockpiled leases on federal lands, with many oil executives saying they can ride out the next four years, according to Associated Press reports. The industry also sits on approximately 6,000 drilling permits that have yet to be drilled, according to the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division’s director.
Mary Ann DeBoer
Chama
