Since we are all beginning to emerge from our collective quarantine, it seems certain etiquette has gone by the wayside for some of us — namely, how to behave in a theater for a live performance.
We recently attended a concert at the Lensic Performing Arts Center where people were talking incessantly throughout the show, in full voice, and over the performers. This was not only disrespectful to the artists onstage, but incredibly rude and annoying for the rest of us who paid to hear the band, not to hear you waxing poetic about your dinner plans for tomorrow. If you prefer to chitchat with your friends, kindly stay home and stream something — we don’t really care to hear your conversation, and the artists deserve better treatment.
Jackie Camborde
Lamy
There’s nothing like gathering girls for hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities in small groups of like-minded peers and role models, so STEM Santa Fe is thrilled that we will be able to hold the workshop portion of our annual STEM Pathways for Girls conference in person under pandemic-safe practices at Santa Fe Community College on Oct. 30.
Women remain underrepresented in STEM fields, partly because from ages 11-15, gender stereotypes and the absence of female role models in STEM careers lead to a steep decline in girls’ interests in those fields. Research shows involving fifth through eighth grade girls in hands-on STEM activities outside of school and engaging them with female STEM role models helps girls feel empowered to make an impact on the world through STEM. This is why we hold this conference annually.
Space is limited and registration closes Sunday, so register a girl while you can at stemsantafe.org.
Natasha Farmer
Santa Fe
Experience counts
I support City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler for mayor. After following the last four years of city turmoil under the current city government leadership, I am concerned about the future of the Santa Fe. Having served the city for 16 years (eight as a city councilor and eight as the mayor), I am more than aware of the challenges Santa Fe faces and the difficult responsibilities our leaders are charged with. Since leaving office I have never endorsed a candidate, but I could not stand on the sideline this year.
Over the last 30 years, our city has faced many challenges, and together we have been able to address these challenges without the bitter divisiveness we have today in Santa Fe. Past Santa Fe leaders have addressed drought conditions, strategic water planning, solid waste disposal, affordable housing, recreation and law enforcement, all without dividing our city and recognizing that all of our citizens need to be heard.
It is clear to me that Vigil Coppler is not only the most qualified candidate, but that she can bring back a sense of community to city government — one that will listen to all our citizens, no matter when they made Santa Fe their home. Please get out to vote for her and make your voice heard.
Larry Delgado
Santa Fe
Goodbye, sir
Recently I read that one of our greatest American heroes had passed away. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Gen. Colin Powell.
In December 1972, I arrived in Korea at age 17 and was assigned to the Honor Guard of the Second Infantry Division. Shortly after my arrival, a commander by the name of Col. Colin Powell was brought over to help suppress the racial unrest, which he did by having us warm up with taekwondo, then running five miles each morning, making us too tired to go down to the village and party and get in trouble. His plan worked.
If someone asks about Powell and what he was like, I have a canned answer: “He is the epitome of a gentleman.”
Unlike other high brass, he never came out of the commanding generals’ mess inebriated as to be obnoxious, nor would he talk down to a lower rank; rather, he would have a light conversation and go about business. A lot of Americans will miss his wisdom and knowledge, as I will. Once when asked if he voted a straight Republican ticket, he answered that he didn’t vote for a party, he voted for what he thought was right or what was best for America. Again, we will miss his wisdom.
To one of the greatest Americans to ever walk the face of the Earth, and the greatest boss I ever served under, I offer my final salute, sir.
Bob Turnbough
Santa Fe
