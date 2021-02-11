Having spent the majority of my career implementing a variety of custom and packaged HR systems, I was dismayed to read city officials passing off recent payroll errors as “system” or “technical” errors (“Santa Fe city employees hit with payroll errors,” Feb. 4). Each error identified in the article ties back to a decision or configuration made by a person on the project team. The project manager and payroll manager who signed off on the project should step up and be accountable.
While no implementation is foolproof, payroll implementations require the most stringent testing possible. Errors in tax withholding, benefits deductions, accruals and bank transmissions are usually caught during the test period if the project team developed detailed test scripts and committed to line-by-line review of test results.
Tedious? Yes. Time-consuming? Yes. But your employees deserve nothing less. Trust has been broken and hiding behind the “system” is not going to rebuild it. The city of Santa Fe needs to do better.
Mary McGuire
Santa Fe
Unite against trash
The recent editorial on the trash problem in our state was much appreciated (“Make trashy New Mexico a thing of the past,” Our View, Feb. 3). I agree wholeheartedly with your suggestions to improve the situation, including the idea of a working group to address the problem.
We definitely need more trash receptacles in strategic places, and they need to be emptied before they are flowing over. I would include putting them anywhere there is a scenic overlook or simply a pullout on a road.
We need to give people the opportunity to do the right thing. As the editorial suggested, provide more days for people to take large unwanted items to the landfill. That’s much better and cheaper than having to remove these items from an arroyo.
We also need more “Do Not Litter” signs along our roads and highways. One can drive many miles without seeing one. The fine should be “up to $2,000.”
We can learn from other states that have had some success with this issue. Idaho has used a crew of supervised inmates to pick up trash. The campaign in Texas in the late 1980s, “Don’t Mess With Texas” is credited with reducing roadside trash by over 70 percent between 1987 and 1990.
If you own a property fronting a road, you should pick up the trash along that stretch, and your neighbors’ too, if they are too frail to do it themselves. More of us should be willing to pick up trash when we see it rather than just walking on by. We need to be in on this together. Litter isn’t someone else’s problem. Mother Earth is our only home. Let’s show that we are willing to take better care of it.
Rob Grundy
Santa Fe
Wrong for N.M.
U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell should be ashamed of herself. At 56, she should know the difference between right and wrong. But instead, she is choosing to side with the “Q-Retrumplican Party.”
Clearly these wannabe Republicans, who continue to drink the orange Kool-Aid, are more concerned with their political standing than they are with doing the right thing. They do not represent the true Republican Party, the party of Lincoln. They lack the integrity to become good leaders.
Congresswoman Herrell, you have been in office for just over a month, and you have not done anything to help or represent the people of New Mexico or the people of the United States. I hope you get your act together before the next 23 months are over.
Ray Moya
Santa Fe
A seed, not a baby
An acorn is not an oak tree. A fertilized egg is not a baby. It is but a seed that must be properly nourished for nine months of hard labor by a mother-to-be.
During this time, millions of cells must divide perfectly. Many times they do not, hence nature aborts the seed as a miscarriage.
This not murder. It is a natural process that celibate priests, never to have sex or be parents, do not understand. Nor does John Block on his Piñon Post website with his knowledge of female anatomy from the Dark Ages.
It is a woman’s body over many months that with God’s blessing grows a seed into a healthy baby. Therefore, it is a mother-to-be who must control this miraculous process and commit to the long-term, very arduous dedication required to produce and raise a productive child.
Men have no right to take this over for their selfish power.
Carol Jensen
Santa Fe
