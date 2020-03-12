In response to the recent New Mexican editorial (“Dogs deserve humane treatment,” Our View, March 10), I would like to remind people that our ancestors made a binding contract with the ancestors of the dogs over 14,000 years ago. The dogs gave up their autonomy to become our companions in history’s most successful symbiotic relationship. We humans need to better honor our end of that deal through Councilor Signe Lindell’s ban on outdoor chaining that the city adopted this week. Our partners deserve better.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Not for singing
In his My View (“ ‘Red-flag’ law shreds fundamental rights,” March 8), Gavin Clarkson presents his melodramatic, hand-wringing version of the familiar National Rifle Association/gun lobby theme song, “They’re gonna take our guns away!” This song may be music to the ears of those who have drunk the NRA Kool-Aid, but try singing it to the survivors of the victims of suicide, femicide and mass shootings.
The gun lobby’s scare tactics notwithstanding, “red-flag” and the vast majority of other gun control proposals are steeped in reason and common sense, and in no way will result in “the government” taking guns from sound-minded, law-abiding citizens. “Red-flag” laws may have prevented the ease with which such mentally deranged people as Dylann Roof (Charleston, S.C.), Adam Lanza (Newtown, Conn.), Patrick Crusius (El Paso), James Holmes (Aurora, Colo.), Steven Paddock (Las Vegas, Nev.), Nikolas Cruz (Parkland, Fla.) and other mass shooters acquired their weapons.
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
No insiders
Your headline over the picture of Teresa Leger Fernandez on Page C-1 of the Sunday edition was untrue and unfair (“Party insiders make picks at pre-primary conventions,” March 8). All of the delegates at the Democratic pre-primary convention were elected by fellow Democrats in meetings to which all registered Democrats were invited. There were no “insiders;” only people willing to contribute their time and effort to make their communities better places to live, work and go to school.
Gene Weisfeld
Santa Fe
Small schools matter
We must prioritize the future of our youth by funding education regardless of school size or socioeconomic status. With New Mexico ranking 49th in education, we cannot afford to make wrong decisions when it comes to our educational system. New Mexico has few large cities, while the rest of the state consists of small towns and communities that are home to educational intuitions that would lose funding if the phasing out of the small-school size adjustment continues.
Schools statewide would suffer despite the title of public or charter. Public schools in Vado to Española as well as charter schools such as La Academia Dolores Huerta to Aldo Leopold Charter School (in Silver City) focus on providing educational services to marginalized populations and keeping vibrant culture and knowledge alive in New Mexico. Pulling funding from small schools means pulling the foundation of quality of life for a great number of our population whom are already at risk.
Logan Howard
Las Cruces
Thrilled to see
I was thrilled to see Sharon Jayson’s article on Icon’s 3D-printed houses (“In 3D-printed houses, one solid solution to homelessness,” March 8). I had just seen an article somewhere else and decided to write Bill Gates to see if he would be interested in supporting Icon. I know no one at Icon but think this approach may be in the answer. Bravo to them and to Sharon for bringing this project to everyone’s attention.
Irene Kraas
Santa Fe
