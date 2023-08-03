We’ve known for about 50 years this day would come, and it’s finally here. Let’s stop being in denial in our blue bubble regarding the climate degradation caused by our own carbon footprints, while chaos breaks loose around us. Let’s each take individual responsibility now and reduce our footprints, start planting trees and demand elected representatives get with the program for a carbon tax and other mitigation measures or get voted out.

Do not be taken in by the fossil fuel industry nonsense. No one is going to save you but yourself. We can do this. Like any journey, it starts with the first step. Do something.

William Hutchinson

Recommended for you