We’ve known for about 50 years this day would come, and it’s finally here. Let’s stop being in denial in our blue bubble regarding the climate degradation caused by our own carbon footprints, while chaos breaks loose around us. Let’s each take individual responsibility now and reduce our footprints, start planting trees and demand elected representatives get with the program for a carbon tax and other mitigation measures or get voted out.
Do not be taken in by the fossil fuel industry nonsense. No one is going to save you but yourself. We can do this. Like any journey, it starts with the first step. Do something.
William Hutchinson
Santa Fe
Listen to providers
As a La Familia patient, I am dismayed to discover the growing disaster its board is inflicting on the health center in a drive to make more money. As a federally qualified health center, La Familia’s mission in life is to serve the community — especially its least medically supported members — not to act as a medical factory. When providers who have served the Santa Fe community for decades feel they must resist, something is obviously wrong. What if they all quit? It’s not as if we have lots of available doctors in Santa Fe, let alone doctors willing to work for relatively low pay to serve highly stressed and needful patients.
Marti Burt
Santa Fe
Compensation coming?
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy” — or so says the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We must give thanks for the work Archbishop John Wester; Tina Cordova, co-founder of The Tularosa Basin Downwinders; Jay Coghlan, Nuclear Watch of New Mexico; and all others who have joined together fighting for the safety and long overdue passage of the amendments to the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act for the people of our beautiful state.
On July 16, 1945, J. Robert Oppenheimer and others from the Manhattan Project set off the first atomic bomb, using New Mexico as the test site. We are so grateful that last month, on July 27, the U.S. Senate passed the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act amendments via the National Defense Authorization Act. This, finally, would provide restitution for the New Mexico Downwinders. Now these amendments must pass the U.S. House of Representatives. Please contact your representative and urge them to stand up for truth and justice in supporting this effort.
Doris Vigil McBride
Santa Fe
Delightful
We came to Santa Fe on July 15 to take in your amazing farmers market and by chance came upon a sandwich board sign advertising Market Music at the New Mexico School for the Arts at noon. We are so glad we stopped in. What a treat to experience live Baroque music from professional musicians in such a beautiful and intimate space. There were about 50 people in the audience. In addition to the music, we were treated to a food talk by chef and owner Hue-Chan Karels of Alkem at Open Kitchen. What a delightful program.
M. Thom
Albuquerque
After Mitch
A couple of years ago, the Kentucky legislature passed a law requiring its Democratic governor to appoint a Republican replacement for Mitch McConnell if he should step down from his Senate seat before the end of his term. Article 1, Section 9 prohibits titles of nobility in America, essentially positions held for people outside of the electoral process.
The Kentucky legislation takes the appointment power away from an elected public official and places it in the hands of a three-person executive committee of a private political party. This procedure is similar to how Russian President Putin extended his power well past constitutional time frames.
This is a huge step in the process of tipping the Senate into Republican hands forevermore.