The wide, curvy sidewalk on the south side of Alameda from Palace to Paseo is truly lovely for walkers. Unfortunately, we have experienced packs of bicyclists of three to five who ride aggressively and fast. They expect pedestrians to jump off the sidewalk before getting hit. My husband and I have had this happen to us three times recently.
In addition, many older people use this walk for exercise. Bikes belong in the street and we request signs be posted to reflect this: No bicycles allowed, pedestrians only, or at the very least, bicycles yield to pedestrians at all times (which I doubt would work). I witnessed the “head” cyclist repeatedly ring her bell and yell to get people to move away in front of her pack. One occasion, we barely made it off the sidewalk or we would have been injured. When we asked them to move, we were met with aggression and expletives.
There are many options for cyclists, not so many for a safe walk for the elders in our community.
Adrienne Digneo
Santa Fe
A creative vision
For 30 years, I’ve been in awe of my friend Roger Montoya’s prodigious energy, creativity and charismatic ability to organize volunteers. I’ve witnessed Montoya develop an ambitious art program for the Española School district, envision and help found La Tierra Montessori Charter School and establish Moving Arts Espanola, which serves hundreds of children. He led the effort to open Pathways Homeless shelter. While involved in large projects he still finds time to organize a fundraiser for someone with cancer or an art show for a talented child. He spearheaded a community mural to memorialize a teen he’d mentored. He volunteers to help distribute food to people in need.
Last fall I encouraged Montoya to run for the Legislature. He quipped, “All I need; another job that doesn’t pay.” But he chose to serve his community. Roger will bring creative vision to the Legislature. Vote for him for District 40 Representative.
Shel Neymark
Embudo
Taking action
This past week, I saw real people taking action to ensure a fair and free election in New Mexico. On Oct. 8, I voted early at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center along with 100 folks I stood in line with.
On Oct. 9 and 10, I participated in four different protest that supported the Biden/Harris ticket and other offices up for vote. I phone-banked with folks, wrote get-out-the-vote letters to other states and stood up for Indigenous women's rights at the Plaza.
My own commitment to our country was reinforced while participating in door-to-door census interviews. I met so many folks of all different lifestyles who welcomed me into their lives. I am forever grateful to the folks during the brief time it took to ask the questions needed to help guarantee our state’s yearly share of federal funds.
Donna Thiersch
Santa Fe
An outrage
Damian Herrera (“Caught behind the lines,” Oct. 11) is a hardworking, small company owner, taxpaying, community-minded man who tried to do everything right in order to become a citizen of the U.S. His advice and treatment by lawyers, as well as the Trump administration’s inhumane, ever-changing rules, keeps him separated from his loving wife, Amy Herrera, his work, his life.
This is an outrage, a stain on a country that is continually enriched by the presence and participation of people originally from other countries. I hope that lawyers well versed in immigration law as well as community support will enable this family to be reunited and continue to be part of the life and culture of Santa Fe.
His story, one of too many, shows the need for clear change in immigration policy so we become the welcoming country we say we are.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
