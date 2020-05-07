President Donald Trump recently stated that he won't support new COVID-19 stimulus legislation unless it includes a payroll tax cut. He claims, "that's going to really put people to work."
How? The only thing that's going to put people to work, and ever has, is an increased demand for companies' goods or services. What his proposal will accomplish is to reduce revenue from the only tax that funds our Social Security and Medicare programs — a cherished goal of the Republican Party since the early 1930s.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Common decency
To paraphrase Joseph Welsh when he challenged Joseph McCarthy in 1954: At long last, Mr. president, have you no sense of common decency?
Howard Schwartz, M.D.
Santa Fe
Got gloves?
How about this? When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham does reopen small retail businesses considered nonessential, have each small business only allow people inside who are wearing a face mask and have each business owner supply a pair of inexpensive rubber gloves to the shopper. That way, whatever the shopper touches, picks up or examines remains free from contamination.
Then, when leaving the store, the shopper can drop the gloves into the trash — or keep them. Gloves are now readily available and a pair costs about 30 cents. That's a very small price for a shop owner (like myself) to pay for assuring the next customer that the previous visitors haven't contaminated the items for sale in the store.
Garrick Beck
owner, Natural Stones
Santa Fe
Ads for laughs
Watching TV can be depressing these days in our isolation. The only news is about COVID-19, largely bad. Get your laughs from the ads. How about the helpful pharmacist, maskless, exchanging his viral load with a customer wanting help with her brain? Or a restaurant owner going from one crowded table to another contaminating the air and the food for everyone.
Most amusing are the political ads. There's a woman showing off her legislative skills by racing around as fast as possible in her sports car, backward. I'd think she'd be carrying a gun except she claims to be a Democrat. There are two women running for the another House seat each bemoaning how her opponent strongly insulted Donald Trump. They both claim their love for him as their most important qualification. This seems to defy logic when it is clear that he is a failing president.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
A pragmatic leader
In the midst of a pandemic and the resulting financial crisis, Santa Fe County residents face unprecedented challenges in the coming years.
Focused, pragmatic, transparent leadership in the Treasurer’s Office is crucial. Lucinda Marker has the extensive financial management background that will be essential to operating in this turbulent environment. This, coupled with her community service on local boards, past experience as a small-business owner and skills at client services, and continuant communication, make her the ideal candidate for Santa Fe County treasurer.
Frank DiLuzio
Santa Fe
Ensuring 'general welfare'
As we deal with COVID-19 and fret about the loss of our constitutionally guaranteed rights: the right to assemble, the right to worship as each sees fit, the right to bear arms, etc.; let us remember the reason the Constitution was written and adopted in the first place.
Here is what it says in the preamble of that august document: “… in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity … .”
As it turns out, there is tension among these basic reasons, but without “general Welfare,” how can any of the other conditions even exist? And for those who worry that once surrendered to the government, it will be difficult if not impossible to regain our rights, please remember that many of these rights also were surrendered during wars. As soon as possible, they were reinstated.
So let’s respond to the present emergency that promises to seriously erode our “general welfare,” remembering that before surrendered rights were reinstated as soon as possible. They will be again.
Mary Ellen Gonzales
Santa Fe
Stop special funds
As the pandemic depression worsens, the state budget can no longer afford separate dedicated funds. In addition to looking at the “permanent” land grant fund, legislators should examine the “game protection” fund. Under current state law, revenues from hunting and trapping licenses, as well as from the federal tax on guns and ammunition, are deposited into the game protection fund, which the game department uses as a fund to promote hunting and trapping.
The department falsely claims that their expenses are paid entirely by hunters and trappers. In reality, hunting and trapping are decreasing in popularity, while sales of guns and ammunition are increasing, both nationally and locally.
As we face the consequences of a pandemic that began with wildlife traffickers in China, the state should stop promoting wildlife trapping. Funds now controlled by the game department should be available for conservation and other public purposes, not for special interests.
Marc Bedner
Eldorado
