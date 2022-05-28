Why aren’t our legislators paid for the important work they do? There is something arcane about relying on volunteers who propose bills and pass laws with long-lasting impact on our state and society. The definition of a volunteer: someone who takes on a job and is not paid. This isn’t new. A New Mexico Legislative Council Service Process Study Task Force Report was produced on this very topic. It is dated December 2007 — time to revisit.
To be a New Mexico legislator, you either are independently wealthy, are able to moonlight as a legislator or are trying to do more things in a day than is humanly possible. Legislative responsibilities are too important to be second banana. Flipside of that? If someone in my family were a legislator, the second banana would be my family. It is time to set reasonable pay for state legislators.
Cindy Pabst
Santa Fe
No to big money
I am disturbed by big money buying our elections and undermining the will of the people. This time it’s a strategy by oil and gas and Republican donors (New Mexico Strong and Working Together New Mexico PACs, primarily funded by Chevron) to enable a group of conservative “Democrats” with views beholden to big money interests in primary challenges in order to continue to exploit profits over people.
Four years ago, the people of New Mexico voted in grassroots candidates who now have a record of prioritizing hardworking New Mexicans’ needs and keeping big money interests in check by passing legislation for increased teachers’ pay, repealing the abortion ban, and strong environmental regulation, especially in marginalized communities. If we want to ensure our children and grandchildren inherit a better place through environmental, social and economic reforms, we need to support candidates with a history of prioritizing New Mexicans, not corporate interests.
Elizabeth Fryer
Santa Fe
More detail, please
Unable to attend the Santa Fe Literary Festival, I was pleased to see the headline (“Atwood electrifies crowd,” May 22) alongside Margaret Atwood’s photo on Sunday’s front page and turned to the article to see what the grande dame said. But all I found was a report of a sold-out crowd, quotes of people excited to attend, etc. — and zero mention of the content of Atwood’s talk. Not one word, so I remain disappointedly mystified as to how Atwood “electrifie[d] crowd.” In fact, there was little coverage of any of the big-name authors’ talks. I hope The New Mexican does better at, and by, next year’s literary festival.
Denise Wilder
Santa Cruz
Bad trash decision
Upon moving to Chupadero, we met Jerry. You know of this friendly gentleman if you routinely take your recyclables and trash to the Tesuque Transfer Station. Who knew what a pleasant experience disposing of one’s trash could be — albeit a necessary task when no city trash removal is available. Shame on those responsible for making this shortsighted decision (“County to shut Tesuque waste center despite objections,” May 24).
Kimberley Wiggins
Santa Fe
Make industry pay
Rich Nolan is right (“Want electric vehicles? Then we need American mining,” May 23) that the United States needs more domestic mineral production. However, he showed his true colors by attacking the House Natural Resources Committee (always read the footer of an opinion piece so you can follow the money). The General Mining Act of 1872 is just that, a law written in 1872. A fact sheet for the proposed legislation, the Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act, is available at bit.ly/3vjvs1W. The Senate sponsor is New Mexico’s Sen. Martin Heinrich.
For far too long, hardrock mining companies kept the profits, paid no royalties and walked away when a mine played out or became unprofitable. The Southwest is riddled with abandoned mines and milling operations. The money is long gone, but we will still be paying to clean them up for decades if not centuries. Privatized profit. Socialized costs.
David Howard
Española
Chasing the ball
The cool thing about dog parks is you don’t actually have to own a dog.
Just take a tennis ball.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe