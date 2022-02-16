The price of electricity in New Mexico is government-regulated. The price of heating oil and propane is not. My home is heated with propane. Since 1994, the value of the dollar has increased 88.13 percent. Over that same time, the cost of propane has increased 280 percent. My last propane bill was about $2,000 (including state and county taxes). If the price of that propane had increased equal to the value of the dollar, the cost would have been $833. For many in New Mexico, heating a home has become a financial hardship. The next state legislative session needs to seriously entertain propane and heating oil price regulation.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
The solution
Stop repeat offenders.
Don’t reelect them.
Eduardo C. Lucero
Santa Fe
No antics, please
The 2022 New Mexico legislative session ends Thursday. Maybe. Will a rogue state senator or state representative take the floor and filibuster as the second hand eats up the clock toward noon, amounting to political extortion? We, taxpayers, are then stuck with the cost of a special session. It’s an expensive “timeout” for childish antics when we have given them a historic multibillion-dollar budget. Sad.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Honor the chimps
Thank you so much to Noelle Callahan of Animal Protection New Mexico for her column (“Honor space program chimps — offer lab chimps sanctuary,” My View, Feb. 8). The tale of Ham the chimp is indeed heartrending, and yet it is such a joy to know this brave fellow was finally allowed some normal and peaceful years of life at the Chimp Haven Sanctuary after his space work was completed. I join others in pleading with and strongly urging the National Institutes of Health to finally send his fellow chimps to that sanctuary. It is the least we can do for these good souls who have given their lives to advance ours.
Elaine Livesey-Fassel
Los Angeles
Save Santa Fe
Dear people of Santa Fe, beware! There is slippery stuff going on: A developer seeks to build in high density along Old Pecos Trail. The developer is utilizing loose verbiage, “a conceptional future land use designation,” to argue for his denser housing and is skirting the enforceable “Highway Corridor Protection District” city code 14.5-5. That code is in place to protect ancient, scenic roadways. These routes, in some places with wagon ruts still evident, define Santa Fe. Santa Fe was (and still is in many ways) a trading center. The roads leading into Santa Fe were, and still are, vital to its life.
“Historic Santa Fe” effectively begins many miles out. Santa Fe’s history is not confined to the Plaza. Begin to lose these historic entrance roads, and thus begin to shrink the historic parameter. Do not allow this development to pave over Old Pecos Trail’s innate value. Be vigilant. Saving Santa Fe and historic Northern New Mexico begins on the ancient pathways threading through the area.
Cecilia Prehn
Santa Fe
Dump the masks
My wife and I recently returned from a short but enjoyable visit to Santa Fe and other places in New Mexico. We always enjoy Santa Fe, but this was our first winter visit, and it was wonderful without the crowds and heat. The only thing that cast a cloud over our trip was the mask mandate that, for some reason, is still in place. Although I chose not to wear a mask, and no one seemed to object, I still felt a bit uncomfortable doing so. After checking the current COVID-19 data for positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths for New Mexico and the five contiguous states, I noticed New Mexico is roughly in the middle of the pack — i.e., numbers similar to Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Utah and Colorado.
That made me wonder why New Mexico still imposes a mask mandate while the other five states in the area do not. At first I assumed it was because it is a blue state, but then so is my home of Colorado. Maybe it’s due to some misguided safety concerns. I just don’t know. Oh well. We still love New Mexico and its friendly people, and we’ll be back again if and when the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people is gone.
Les Caplan
Dillon, Colo.
Twisted perceptions
The vote by national Republican Party leaders to refer to the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, as “legitimate political discourse” is the corrupt twisting of fact one would expect from a Nazi or Stalinist party (“Republican Party defends Jan. 6 attack on Capitol,” Feb 5). Clearly there is not a shred of mental, moral or political integrity left in Republican Party leadership. The party is now a cult of personality dedicated to following one of the most politically, morally and mentally corrupt people ever to assume the pretense of leadership in America.
The current Republican Party is now — explicitly — the committed enemy of our constitutional republic. The oath to defend and protect the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, has been betrayed. This is just part of an ongoing fascist coup. Shall we abandon the American experiment to perverse and cruel governance? Will nihilism prevail?
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Advocate for all
When the first African American female nominee for the Supreme Court comes to the Senate for confirmation and hopefully to advocate for the full participation of all citizens, I encourage her to hold these words in her heart. “My wish is to ride the tempest, tame the waves, kill the sharks. I want to drive the enemy away to save our people. I will not resign myself to the usual lot of women.” Quote from Trieu Thi Trunh, a Vietnamese woman.
John A. Velasquez
Santa Fe
Great experience, staff
It was my unfortunate pleasure to recently be a more-than-two-week guest of the inpatient rehabilitation program at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I say unfortunate because I had surgery after a fall shattered my femur in my right leg. I say pleasure because of the top-notch care I received and the friendly and competent staff. I can’t say enough about the staff. Without exception, they were professional in every way and prepared me to go home. Going to rehab at St. Vincent was an outstanding experience, and I almost hated to come home. Thanks to anyone who contributed to my care. It made a lemonade out of a lemon. It was a great experience!
Paul Lange
Santa Fe
