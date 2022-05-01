As a retired college faculty member, I was dismayed to see the statistics on higher education enrollment in New Mexico ("N.M. higher ed enrollment plummets," April 28). Perhaps if President Garnett Stokes, as the leader of our flagship higher education institution, would spend more time promoting academics than football, this might not be the case. Similarly, if The New Mexican would devote anywhere near the space to education that it does to sports, the situation might improve. A college education has lifelong economic consequences for students; sports do not for most students.
Steven Rudnick, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Choose the opposite
New Mexico's ultra-left political activists Retake Our Democracy last week published endorsements for the upcoming elections, thus providing centrists and conservatives with a guide for who not to vote for. Its statewide list is lengthy, so this letter is limited to Santa Fe-area ballots. For attorney general, Retake endorses Raul Torrez, so vote for anyone else. For Treasurer, Retake endorses Laura Montoya, so vote for anyone else. For Brian Egolf's House District 47, Retake endorses Reena Szczepanski, so don't vote for her. For the proposed Constitutional Amendment regarding early childhood education, Retake recommends a YES vote, so vote NO. For Santa Fe County Commission, Retake endorses Justin Greene, so vote for the other guy.
Ray Rodriguez
Santa Fe
Put patients first
I’m writing because I am worried about losing access to my oncologist if Christus St. Vincent terminates its contract early with the independent oncology group New Mexico Cancer Care Associates. Like many others, I have watched Christus gobble up private practices across Santa Fe with what I believe has been negative effects on patients. My doctor is part of Cancer Care Associates, and he and his colleagues are fighting to remain independent providers in Northern New Mexico. My doctor chose not to become an employee of the Christus system, and now it seems the hospital is using bullying tactics to put these providers out of business — meaning I, and more than 4,000 other patients, will lose access to my doctor and treatment plan. Christus needs to put patients first and continue mediation for us to keep our doctors at New Mexico Cancer Care Associates.
Keith Swartz
Santa Fe
A run for Ukraine
As the news pours in about more and more families fleeing Ukraine, I think I can speak for a lot of us and say how helpless we feel sitting here in the U.S. watching all of this unfold.
An amazing opportunity presented itself to fundraise for a charity of my choice and I found a simple, yet remarkable, charity that provides meals for families in dire situations across the globe. The World Central Kitchen serves chef-prepared meals to communities impacted by natural disasters and during prolonged humanitarian crises. This organization is currently on the Ukrainian border providing meals to families in need. They are also currently providing meals for displaced people around the globe.
I have until July 1st to reach my goal of $5,000. A donation of any size will help these families who are in desperate need of food as they leave their lives behind. Some of my community remembers my 2014 fundraising efforts for young adults fighting cancer, as I (and 20 other people) ran from New York to San Francisco. This Trans-Rockies run is just that — I will be running six consecutive days, for a total of 120 miles, to raise these funds. Please help however you can. I appreciate you all so very much. To donate, please visit my webpage at runsignup.com/samrunsforukraine
Samantha Thompson
Santa Fe