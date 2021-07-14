It’s hard to believe Councilors Roman Abeyta and Signe Lindell are sponsoring an ordinance that could change the landscape of our city. It could allow developers to construct at least six-story buildings, apparently with no architectural design standards and no public input under certain conditions. This would be in effect anywhere around Santa Fe in certain designated districts under only simple administrative approval. Specifically, I believe the changes will help the developer in Las Soleras move forward. Property in the northwest quadrant could be sold and developed this way as well eventually.
The Santa Fe Planning Commission considers the ordinance Thursday, and it could go before the City Council by Aug. 28. My hope is the rest of the council will start letting the community have more input into how Santa Fe should grow — we don’t mind getting our hands dirty helping plan our future. Don’t rush this. I urge everyone to speak out.
Rick Martinez
Santa Fe
Locally sourced
Thank you, reporter Teya Vitu, for the excellent article about Nina Yozell-Epstein’s Squash Blossom Local Food (“Business is Blossoming,” July 13). You are helping spread the word about the many benefits of eating local food from local farmers. Eating fresh, local food is the most nutritious way to eat and promotes individual and public health over the short term and the long term.
And by buying food from local farmers or local food from farmers’ markets, subscription services like Squash Blossom Local Food, and CSAs, we help small-scale local farmers make a living and stay on the land, using organic methods to nurture our local soil, water and air. In addition, buying food from local farmers instead of corporate grocery stores nurtures our local economy and culture, and this enriches us all beyond measure.
Pam Walker
Santa Fe
Space dreams
Really enjoyed the story from John Miller of The Taos News about Wally Funk, a woman too often overlooked in the race for space (“Headed for space — finally,” July 10). For more information about Wally, check out the paperback Higher, Faster, Longer: My Life in Aviation and My Quest for Spaceflight, by Wally Funk as told to Albuquerque author, Loretta Hall, published by Hall in July 2020. Funk’s lifelong dream, capsulized in the title, is about to come true.
Kay Lockridge
Santa Fe
Shining sets
Speaking as someone who attended the opening night of The Marriage of Figaro at the Santa Fe Opera, and also as someone who has participated all my life in New York’s Off-Broadway theater scene, I must take issue with your reviewer’s comments about Chantal Thomas’ truly marvelous stage design (“Sterling performances, but ultimately a mixed bag,” July 12).
Brilliantly innovative, clever and continuously transforming, her set design practically stole the show. It backed up the action deftly. It seemed to have endless variations justly suited to the drama of each scene, and it revolved itself like the timepiece it represented around the daylong action of Mozart’s creation. It’s a rare thing when a stage set seems like one of the participants in the drama. I’m sorry your reviewer didn’t see it that way, but please, everyone who has tickets to this charming production should judge Thomas’ set design for themselves.
Garrick Beck
Santa Fe
Watch for skeeters
Even with relatively little rain in my area, we’re being besieged by mosquitoes, rarely a problem. I urge people to regularly walk their property and make sure there’s no standing water around. Please. I also urge the city to do what it can (and will) to address the problem. We don’t need outbreaks of West Nile disease.
Georgia Knight
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.