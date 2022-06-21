I just returned from a trip to my old home, Prescott, Ariz. I hadn’t been back in over 30 years. Tragically, Prescott has changed completely. No longer are the mountains and valleys green, nor are they beautiful. Where there was once abundant open space and wildlife, today there is little or none. Prescott has been paved over with asphalt, concrete, enormous homes and “big box” businesses.
Upon my return to Santa Fe, I drove by a sign on Bishops Lodge Road while heading south into town. The sign indicates plans are in the works to install a sidewalk that would run up Bishops Lodge Road (from the city), and all the way down the hill to end at the county line. Please tell me why we need to run more concrete up and down such an incredibly beautiful road (where wildlife do still pass) just to have it stop right in the middle of the hill? Why would we want to see a concrete sidewalk in the midst of this beauty, especially as it would simply stop midway down the hill? A meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Coronado Room at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center to discuss the project, part of the Bishops Lodge Road Reconstruction Project.
D. Stark
Tesuque
Revelatory hearings
The recent Jan. 6 hearings have pulled the curtain on former President Donald Trump as dozens of witnesses, most whom were his campaign appointees, Department of Justice staff and/or personal legal counsel — including his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner — have agreed, under oath, the Big Lie is just that: a big lie. For all those who wish to remain willfully blind and ignorant of the facts, I have just a few words of advice: Don’t drive too long in one direction because you’re liable to fall off the Earth.
Steven J. Carrillo
Santa Fe
Original intent
I have always been mystified by the role of electors in the American voting system. By and large, I have been on the side of those who would eliminate the electors in favor of election of the president simply by the popular vote. However, my interest was recently piqued by one of the various reasons for the electors. It seems some of the framers of the Constitution were concerned about the voter demographics at that time. They had a low opinion of the ability of uneducated farmers living in remote rural areas to adequately evaluate and select a proper candidate in comparison to the choice of the educated landed gentry minority. So if the 90-plus percent of voters could be wooed to vote for a charismatic charlatan who aspired to be a king, a body of rational men — electors — could prevent him from taking office. It is with extreme irony therefore that we have now experienced an attempted coup by a charismatic charlatan who aspired to be king to manipulate the electors into doing just the opposite.
Stuart Barger
La Puebla
Charging ahead
Natural gas futures ran $7.24 per thousand cubic feet yesterday as compared to $0.17 in 1974. That makes electricity generated from natural gas at the most efficient plants costs 5 cents per kilowatt-hour for the fuel alone. Wind power and solar power are around 2 cents per kilowatt-hour. Even with Public Service Company of New Mexico’s outrageous rates, one can charge the batteries of a Tesla, for example, for $11 for 93 kilowatt-hour. That will get you 300 miles. At $5.50 for premium gasoline, you spend over $60 for the 300 miles you get on the battery charge. For commuters, that’s $50 a week — forever. And you get to have better air, as well as denying funds for the foreign oil.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Doing their jobs?
I was startled to find a subsidy for pregnant women proposed by Mitt Romney in today’s paper (“Child tax credit offers a chance for compromise,” June 17). Has President Joe Biden suddenly started influencing Congress? Last week, 10 Republicans agreed to an outline of gun control measures! Have our legislators finally paused from fundraising for reelection to actual legislating for constituents? Ojalá!
Anne Albrink
Santa Fe