I hope the New Mexico Legislature will pass House Bill 47, the Elizabeth Whitefield End of Life Options Act. This bill allows functioning adults with terminal illnesses to obtain medications to end their life if they are in unspeakable pain or distress. A number of states have passed such a bill, and only a small percentage of people who sign up actually use it. They say, however, that even if they didn’t use it, they felt great relief in knowing if things got unbearable, they had that option.
A recent My View from a doctor indicated she was concerned it would affect the relationship between doctor and patient (“For doctors, it’s essential to do no harm,” My View, Jan. 24). I don’t quite understand why that would be the case. It’s up to the patient to request the help; surely no doctor would insist upon it. I hope our Legislature will make this option available in New Mexico. It will be a great support for terminal patients.
Clare Ratliff
Santa Fe
Stop enabling
Yes, the COVID-19 crisis put people out of work, an unexpected event. However, how many who could have afforded to save for a rainy day failed to do so? Images on the television news show lines of cars waiting for food at food banks. Ever notice the late-model cars that were probably bought on credit in these lines? Have you seen the driver and passengers spending time on their cellphones while waiting in line? How much did these cost and how much is the monthly service plan? I’m tired of taxpayer dollars being spent on bailout after bailout for people who fail to plan and make poor lifestyle choices. Let’s stop enabling these people at our expense.
Allen Michael
Santa Fe
Use your power
President Joe Biden has two years to achieve four goals: reverse the pandemic; resuscitate the economy while defending against hunger and homelessness; begin to stem climate disruption; and make strides toward racial justice. Republicans in the Senate stymie movement and demand the filibuster be kept. Biden reportedly is sympathetic to preserving Senate traditions and achieving unity with contrarian Republicans who oppose his agenda. Perhaps Biden’s program, if passed, will fail. Democrats will be blamed for that failure. If Biden’s program is not passed, Democrats will be blamed for failing the country.
Democrats are guaranteed control of government for only a short time, so the time is now to exercise power. In no uncertain terms, that means dumping the filibuster. Consult the master’s playbook: Mitch McConnell’s record is switching to or from filibuster mode as warranted for maximum winning. The only path to victory over America’s challenges is dumping the filibuster.
Jim Klukkert
Santa Fe
Don’t ignore reality
The 2020 election cycle was filled with animosity toward the Trump administration, labeling its handling of the pandemic as disastrous and pointing to the GOP’s willful ignorance of the climate crisis as an existential threat. Both of these are true, and the Democrats are correct in pointing them out. In the wake of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Democratic calls for “unity” ignore the issue of political reality.
The GOP hasn’t changed its viewpoint, and to reach out to the party that refuses to address existential issues is to cast aside any legitimate complaints raised during the election and destroys any credibility for the Democrats as a meaningful opposition party. A critical mass of Republicans enabled former President Donald Trump and his cronies. With legislative control, if the Democrats refuse to hold the GOP accountable through progressive policy changes, they are complicit in Trump’s far-right legacy.
Logan Lathrop
Los Alamos
Dump Rosemond
I am horrified and disheartened that The New Mexican continues to print John Rosemond’s columns. The Jan. 24 column titled “Unhappy tyrant infants are everywhere” is the worst yet of many inaccurate and dangerous columns from Rosemond. Who would call an infant a tyrant or the baby’s crying insane? Don’t we have enough child abuse without labeling helpless infants in this way? As a pediatrician who for many decades has helped and advised to parents caring for infants, I know Rosemond’s columns are in no way helpful. They are not evidence based, and his advice to parents demonizes infants and children. He makes child raising seem like a distasteful task rather than a joyful, mutually beneficial, love-filled journey. Please remove his column.
Dr. Cheryl Whitman
Santa Fe
