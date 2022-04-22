Remember when Christus St. Vincent was referred to as "St. Victims?" It's back! The current victims are the New Mexico Cancer Care Associates and those patients who rely on them for treatment. Shame on Christus, for "working through a contractual separation " before its termination.
Jim Ross
Santa Fe
Patients first
As a thoroughly satisfied patient of New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, I am appalled by Christus St. Vincent management choosing to end a service contract early without a transition plan in place for patients. Patients from across Northern New Mexico come to Santa Fe to get their treatment, and a move that could remove them from their doctors would adversely affect thousands of patients in Santa Fe and those who already travel to get to the city. A reasonable transition plan should be put in place before any termination, one that ensures patients can continue to see their doctor.
Robert Burman
Santa Fe
Added worry
Christus St. Vincent continues expanding its reach in Santa Fe by demanding the doctors and health care workers become employees. This leaves the more than 4,000 patients at the New Mexico Cancer Care Associates in fear that they will not be able to keep the doctors who have been providing care. My friend and heart sister goes cancer care associates once per week for infusions. She does not need worry about a contract dispute heaped upon her while things get worked out. Let the cancer care associates doctors and health care workers make an orderly transition.
Patricia A. Murphy
Santa Fe
Avoid closure
A good friend of mine has been having cancer treatments for a rare cancer at New Mexico Cancer Care Associates for over two years. She has been receiving superb treatment by the oncologists and oncological staff. There are another 3999+ patients also being treated. It would be a tragedy if New Mexico Cancer Care Associates was forced to close.
It appears that the physicians at cancer care associates cherish their independence, preferring to run their own show. If they were employees of Christus, they would not be able to do so. Even worse, many patients could suffer, starting in late May, when the contract with Christus St. Vincent might be terminated. Let’s not let patients like Genevieve and others endure a disruption in care, especially while they are fighting such a terrible disease.
Jerri N. Udelson, MPH
Santa Fe
Honor the contract
The decision by Christus St. Vincent to end the contract with New Mexico Cancer Care Associates in May instead of the end of this year creates a situation where cancer patients, midstream of treatment, could be without care. This situation fails to live up to the hospital’s stated objectives. Its website states — “Your Wellness Journey Starts Here." That journey could well end unhappily as a result of a practice of driving independent doctors out of business. Both my husband and I are in-care cancer patients at the clinic. We are very apprehensive about the quality of care we will be able to expect, not to mention losing the trusting relationship we have had with our doctors and staff. The hospital should at least wait until the end of the year per the original contract to give the doctors time to make arrangements.
Judy and Jim Nelson-Moore
Santa Fe
Release transition plan
I want to call your attention to the untenable situation now occurring for many cancer patients being treated at the Christus Cancer Center.
My oncologist is the highly regarded Kathryn Chan, M.D.. She is an independent contractor with New Mexico Cancer Care Associates. Her contract was to expire in December of 2022. Christus gave her and other independent oncologists notice of an abrupt termination for this May, seven months early. Christus has not provided their contract physicians or their patients with a plan for an orderly transition. In fact, patients were given no notices of any kind about the changes ahead.
Is there a concrete plan for an orderly transition? This early date leaves little to no time for any infrastructure to be set up by Dr. Chan for her patients. A probable break in continuity of care leaves me, and other patients, in a stressful situation. I have received excellent care at the Christus Cancer Center and from other Christus providers since my diagnosis 18 months ago. The services have been efficient, all of the staff capable and exceptionally caring in several fields of treatment. I’m extremely disappointed and concerned about this state of affairs. Will I be able to continue to receive the life-giving treatments I need from Dr. Chan? I’m sure other patients have the same questions. Is this situation only in oncology or is sudden termination a practice happening to other contractors as well?
Patty Hayes
Santa Fe
Top-quality treatment
I was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. I considered going to the University of New Mexico or possibly Dallas for treatment but elected to stay here in Santa Fe and be treated at the cancer clinic associated with Christus St. Vincent and staffed by the New Mexico Cancer Care Associates. My medical oncologist was Katherine Chan and my radiation oncologist was Bryan Goss. I am alive today and able to write this letter due to the outstanding care I received from these doctors, along with the exceptional staff of nurses, radiology technicians and support people at the cancer clinic. The cancer clinic is probably the most well-run medical facility I have ever seen. I was routinely seen on time by the same caring, professional nurses throughout all the months of my treatment.
Stanley Might
Santa Fe