The conversation around the provider shortage in New Mexico continues this interim session. Many solutions have been suggested over the last 10 years — when we first learned about the looming shortage. Everyone is trying to answer the same questions: Who are we trying to attract? How? and What’s their incentive to stay? Solving these problems means studying the new generation of the workforce. By 2025, millennials will make up approximately 75% of the workforce. Despite common stereotypes, studies show millennials work more hours than previous generations and the majority hold more than one job.
So what’s the hold up? Millennials are more concerned than previous generations about corporatization in the workplace. They are less enthused to work for an employer that puts profits over workers. Sound familiar? The healthcare industry has gone from a model of service, to one of profiteering. Big medicine is putting profits over workers and thus, putting profits over patient care. Health care professionals are here to provide care for patients, not pad the pockets of CEOs and multi billion dollar companies. Want to attract and retain providers? Bring humanity back to health care.
Alexandra Padilla
Albuquerque
Wrong on guns
It is unfortunate that the governor has decided to politicize the death of an 11-year-old to push her anti-gun agenda. What's likewise unfortunate is that with billions in revenue this state has not funded meaningful criminal justice reform including addressing reckless pre-trial release policies and behavioral health rehabilitation. The Democrat's policies have created and exacerbated the crime crisis that is literally killing New Mexicans daily. It is unacceptable that it has taken this long to notice the number of everyday New Mexicans that are being affected by criminal violence.
Rep. Ryan Lane
House Republican leader
Aztec
Open it up
In a recent column (“After last farce, vandals deserve vigorous prosecution,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 6) Milan Simonich describes the ripping apart of the Kit Carson obelisk and alludes to the 2020 destruction of the Soldiers' Monument on the Plaza. In discussing the monument, he points out that past elected city leaders believed "history — the proud and the painful — should be studied rather than muffled.” Well, of course. We should study the past and learn from it. In a different world than today's, maybe the past was studied and learned from. However, we we live in today’s world.
Thousands of dollars have been spent on trying to find an equitable way to replace “the ugly box.” And yet the unattractive plywood monolith, like a forbidding Zozobra, continues to reign over our downtown center. I join others who have argued that we should simply let the Plaza be a Plaza. Santa Fe of the past was more European in flavor, a strong element of its charm. Many European cities have open spaces at their centers. Why not remove the Soldiers' Monument to a place where it can be honored by those who wish to do so and let the Plaza be an open space for people to mingle?
Elaine Pinkerton Coleman
Santa Fe
Better than this
I am always drawn to the example set by our hard-working families. I bought a home in District 3, on the south side of Santa Fe, because I wanted my children to grow up in a community that reflected my family and friendships. In every district, multi-racial/cultural families raise children in homes that reflect how far we have come as a city in our shared history.
Cultures that once were at war are building families, friendships and communities together. We should not use hate to fight over a painful, unchangeable past; instead, we should lean into the powerful example our families are setting for our future. As human beings, we can commit terrible atrocities against one another. It is destructive and shameful, but we must ask ourselves how we want to heal from the pain caused (for all sides) by the controversy over the obelisk. We are better than this; just ask our families.