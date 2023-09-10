The conversation around the provider shortage in New Mexico continues this interim session. Many solutions have been suggested over the last 10 years — when we first learned about the looming shortage. Everyone is trying to answer the same questions: Who are we trying to attract? How? and What’s their incentive to stay? Solving these problems means studying the new generation of the workforce. By 2025, millennials will make up approximately 75% of the workforce. Despite common stereotypes, studies show millennials work more hours than previous generations and the majority hold more than one job.

So what’s the hold up? Millennials are more concerned than previous generations about corporatization in the workplace. They are less enthused to work for an employer that puts profits over workers. Sound familiar? The healthcare industry has gone from a model of service, to one of profiteering. Big medicine is putting profits over workers and thus, putting profits over patient care. Health care professionals are here to provide care for patients, not pad the pockets of CEOs and multi billion dollar companies. Want to attract and retain providers? Bring humanity back to health care.

Alexandra Padilla

Recommended for you