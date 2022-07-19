Thanks to Milan Simonich for his article ("Bitten and scared, senior citizen tried to find pit bull," Ringside Seat, July 18). So many issues are brought to our attention, including irresponsible dog owners and the lack of action by the city animal control workers. Isn't anyone concerned about rabies? But the most concerning and shocking aspect of this article is that no one on Rodeo Road stopped to help this man. Could no one get out of their car to assist or at least call 911?

Anne Percival

Santa Fe

