The recent article focusing on priorities for the 2023 legislative session (“Reconsidering priorities,” Jan. 9) missed one critical opportunity: passing paid leave for New Mexico. No one should have to choose between a paycheck and taking care of their family. And research shows paid leave is good for businesses and the economy because it helps keep workers in the labor force, reduces turnover costs and ensures there is money in workers’ pockets — money that then flows into the local economy.
New Mexicans who are welcoming a new baby, taking their parents to chemotherapy appointments or recovering from surgery themselves are already juggling a lot — they should not be financially burdened on top of everything else. The state’s Paid Leave Task Force — which includes businesses, unions, researchers and advocacy groups — has already done the work of putting together an excellent proposal. This is the year to pass it.
Kate Robbins
Santa Fe
Historian an asset
Rob Martinez is an excellent, qualified and impassioned state historian (“State historian faces suit over deleted critical comments,” Dec. 22). One of Martinez’s greatest assets is his helpfulness. Martinez began exploring his own family roots in New Mexico many years ago and has become a tenacious genealogist. Countless patrons have sought his help in tracking their own genealogy. Martinez, who worked at the Vargas Project, can decipher old Spanish texts and happily helps patrons read the paleography. When I was trying to figure out what the colonial marriage ceremonies might have been like, I turned to him. In his thesis on the witches of Abiquiú, Martinez studied Catholic history. So together we spent many hours poring over the documents and solved the mystery. What isn’t a mystery is Martinez is a dedicated public servant who invites us all to explore our state’s history. Those who lob personal and racist attacks against him have lost an opportunity to learn.
Suzanne Stamatov
Santa Fe
Border blame
Stop blaming President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump. Any president’s decisions can last only for the time they are in office. The responsibility and blame rest solely with Congress. When it comes to borders, it is the only body that can make any immigration laws that can last. They all, Republican or Democrat, are happy to kick the ball down the road and blame the sitting president for a responsibility they have avoided for years. If you want change, contact your senator and representative and insist they step up and shoulder the responsibility that is theirs alone.
Dallett Norris
Santa Fe
Words, not violence
The U.S. can learn lessons from preschool curricula to simplify the Constitution for all sentient beings. What I recall from my child’s experiences many years ago was a heavy emphasis on using words to express himself so that conflicts are socially appropriate. Games and play were used to channel physical energy and fulfill competitive impulses under some type of rules and regulations. Playing under rules engenders respect for laws and the importance of being fair. This was shown to me as I watched unfiltered C-SPAN coverage (more, please) of the House before (or during?) the 15th vote to elect a speaker last week. It was shocking to see a member-elect physically restrain another member-elect from his apparent attempt/wish to physically pummel member-elect Matt Gaetz from Florida. It was good to see someone remembered lessons from kindergarten. Does not the Constitution, with all of its complicated verbiage, boil down to a promise to “use our words” to govern ourselves? Everyone wants to be safe and have some sense that society’s laws are based on fairness and not whims.