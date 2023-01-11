The recent article focusing on priorities for the 2023 legislative session (“Reconsidering priorities,” Jan. 9) missed one critical opportunity: passing paid leave for New Mexico. No one should have to choose between a paycheck and taking care of their family. And research shows paid leave is good for businesses and the economy because it helps keep workers in the labor force, reduces turnover costs and ensures there is money in workers’ pockets — money that then flows into the local economy.

New Mexicans who are welcoming a new baby, taking their parents to chemotherapy appointments or recovering from surgery themselves are already juggling a lot — they should not be financially burdened on top of everything else. The state’s Paid Leave Task Force — which includes businesses, unions, researchers and advocacy groups — has already done the work of putting together an excellent proposal. This is the year to pass it.

Kate Robbins

