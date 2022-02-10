As a public health student and member of the Navajo Nation, I urge our state legislature to support establishment of a school of public health at University of New Mexico through passage of House Bill 2, the general appropriations act. Passage of HB 2 will provide vital funding for improving public health now and in the future. A school of public health will establish statewide partnerships and develop a public health workforce that is equipped to prevent disease and promote the wellbeing of NM’s most vulnerable communities that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.
Leah Ahkee-Baczkiewicz
Rio Rancho
Save our front yard
NIMBY is an acronym for "Not In My Back Yard" and is often associated with objections to proposed developments in a community. However, the proposed rezoning and development of the property on the southwest corner of West Zia Road and Old Pecos Trail might require a new acronym: NISFFY — Not In Santa Fe's Front Yard.
The proposed development impacts the Old Pecos Trail historical corridor which was created by the city of Santa Fe to, in its words, protect this last remaining "scenic roadway and recognize its importance as an unspoiled entryway into downtown." In general, affected residents do not object to developing this property within existing zoning and protected status. However, many have shared concerns about the resulting housing density, traffic flow and other safety issues. Protect Santa Fe's historic front yard.
Dan Kitrell
Santa Fe
Support public workers
The governor said in her State of the State address: “We have, right now, unimaginable financial resources at our disposal.” This is the first real chance we have had in the last 20 years to support the state and public workers who keep this state working. This legislative session, union members are raising our collective voice and fighting for a living wage for all public workers — support a $15 minimum wage for public workers.
Because of austerity measures under previous administrations, we are nearly 40 percent behind on cost-of-living increases. With 1 out of every 4 positions vacant in state government, workers are stretched thin trying to meet the ever-expanding workload. The state has the funds now to start rectifying this situation; fixing the salary issue is the first, crucial step in fulfilling the state’s promises of a healthy environment, good jobs and a brighter future for us and every New Mexican. We are asking for a minimum (not an average) of a 7 percent cost-of-living adjustment for public workers.
Megan Green
executive board secretary
CWA Local 7076
Payback?
New Mexico legislators need to take notice. The large majority of retired New Mexicans do not use their Social Security check to pay for vacations in Tuscany. These funds are most often used for essentials like food, medicines, utility bills, car repairs and assistance for family members. The double tax on Social Security in New Mexico is unconscionable and our legislators must address this problem in this legislative session. Keep in mind, retirees vote, and we will do our best to boot you out of office if you do nothing.
Maryellen Stewart
Española
Food police
State Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, has warned the GOP to be aware of Nancy Pelosi's "Gazpacho Police." Maybe they should put on their galoshes while they wait for the Gazpacho to arrive from the Galápagos.
Marion Jackson
Santa Fe
Think of the water
House Bill 228 aims to create incentives for "blue" hydrogen production in New Mexico. Blue hydrogen is made from natural gas, and the C02 created as a byproduct is stored using carbon capture. And yet, according to research published Aug. 12 in Energy Science & Engineering, its carbon footprint is 20 percent greater than burning natural gas directly for heat.
Furthermore, blue hydrogen would necessitate increased fracking for natural gas In New Mexico. Fracking is a process that poisons more than 50 billion gallons of water in New Mexico alone. It would be insane to pass a bill would increase our reliance on on a process that actively poisons New Mexico’s water in the midst of a climate change-induced megadrought. Just last year, the state engineer was telling farmers not to farm.
If having clean water concerns you, call your state representatives and senators and tell them to vote down House Bill 228.
Noah Tamas-Parris
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.