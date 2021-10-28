Wrong for Santa Fe
Councilwoman Joanne Vigil Coppler is wrong for Santa Fe. She loves to tell everyone she was born and raised in Santa Fe, as if this is the major qualification for being mayor. She was wrong on voting “absolutely no” on the city’s mask mandate. Her vote seemed to be predicated on the thought that it would hurt her real estate business, as she said she would not ask a client to wear a mask.
Just as egregious are her comments regarding the tearing down of the obelisk on the Plaza. She kept repeating the same lie that Mayor Alan Webber ordered the police to stand down that day. When a police commander said he was the one that ordered officers to stand down, Vigil Coppler refused to offer a retraction. When asked, she claimed her so called evidence was, “someone told me.” This reply sounds very Trumpian to me. Do we really need more of disingenuous statements like this, just to what she thinks will further her campaign?
Santa Fe voters will make up their own minds as to who they think is right for mayor of Santa Fe. To me, Vigil Coppler is wrong for Santa Fe.
Mark Greenberg
Santa Fe
Bad endorsement
After reading the article about the mayoral debate in which Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler was upset the mayor told her not to get "panties in a twist," I am still surprised that the city attorney did not pay attention to her complaint and that newspapers did not follow up on this matter ("Allegation against mayor clouds event," Oct. 6). These are serious allegations that the city attorney, human resources office of the city and the press failed to follow up on. Isn't this type of communication a violation of city rules or protocol?
I also read recently that the city fired the union president for an hour of time he mistakenly didn't account for ("City fires president of union; he alleges retaliation," Oct. 5).
How is it in this day that women are being verbally assaulted and union representatives being retaliated against, and the newspaper endorses such a person?
Maria Najaka
Santa Fe
Unanimous choice
Mayor Alan Webber has received the endorsements of all three of the local newspapers: The New Mexican, the Albuquerque Journal North and the Santa Fe Reporter. He also has the endorsements of both of New Mexico’s U.S. senators.
In addition to the newspapers, look at this list of endorsers, with more being added daily: the Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood, Equality New Mexico, International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees Local 480, Animal Protection Voters and Southwest Carpenters Union.
He also has the backing of former Mayor Sam Pick; state Reps. Linda Serrato, Andrea Romero, Roger Montoya, Susan Herrera, Brittney Barreras and Kristina Ortez; and City Councilors Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, Jamie Cassutt and Carol Romero-Wirth.
And, maybe most important, he has the endorsements of hundreds and hundreds of local Santa Feans, too. All of these endorsements can’t be wrong, and the message is clear: Webber is the best choice.
Please elect him to a second term as mayor.
Bob Balzer
Santa Fe
Sierra Club endorses
The Sierra Club endorses Alan Webber for mayor; Signe Lindell for City Council District 1; Carol Romero-Wirth for District 2; Roman “Tiger” Abeyta for District 3; and Amanda Chavez for District 4.
Webber has been a leader in the transition to renewable energy for municipal government, and he is calling for long-range water planning to support the city’s 100 percent water reuse pathway and ensure that there will be water to meet Santa Fe’s needs as climate change makes water ever more scarce in New Mexico.
The three incumbents running for reelection are solid supporters of the environment. District Four candidate and school administrator Chavez supports community solar, infill and a mix of land uses, as well as programs to cut vehicle air and noise pollution.
Ken Hughes
political chair, Northern Group, Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter
Santa Fe
A champion for women
As a Santa Fe resident, and most recent past chairwoman of the board for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, I am writing to endorse Mayor Alan Webber for reelection.
Webber is a champion for women and girls, and he’s not just talk. He puts his money where his mouth is by appointing qualified women to important positions in his administration, actively seeking to reduce violence against women and supporting reproductive rights. I believe Webber is the best candidate to advance equity and good government, and I look forward to his second term.
Ivy Stern
Santa Fe
Choose schools
As a former member of the Citizens (now Community) Review Committee for the Santa Fe Public Schools for 12 years, including my final year as chairman, I wholeheartedly endorse passage of the 2021 general obligation bond and mill levy.
The proposed bond and mill levy builds upon the previous work of the CRC and previous bonds and and mill levies by continuing the renewal of existing facilities including health and safety, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, security and Americans for Disability Act upgrades. All schools in the district will be addressed, including the Ortiz Middle School, the Early College Opportunities High School, Mandela International Magnet School school and outdoor learning spaces.
Since 2010, the district’s sustainability initiative has reduced water use by 52 percent, gas by 15 percent and electricity by 11 percent. Currently, 25 percent of the district’s electricity is provided by solar panels. As a result, the district has received numerous sustainability awards.
The bond and mill levy do not increase taxes but renew taxes passed in 2015 and 2016. Visit bit.ly/311zXSa for more information. I encourage voters to support the bond and mill levy.
David A. Carr
Santa Fe
Preservation and paving
Our corner park had become a dump with weeds, broken glass, trash and worse. For 20 years, our Barrio La Cañada neighborhood of 53 homes in three dead-end cul-de-sacs west of Alto Street has been trying to preserve this open space.
Our city councilor, Sig Lindell, got this area mowed so we could plant a meadow of blue gamma grass. Sig cares about our efforts and was very capable at getting things done, like the recent repaving of Calle Alire for better pedestrian safety. She even came to cut elms blocking the sidewalk to the Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center. It’s made a big improvement in our lives to have a pleasant neighborhood entrance with a quiet, smooth road. Now others have planted native plants along the sidewalk and trash is picked up.
We really appreciate all Lindell has done. This amazing ability needs to stay rooted for us in the future. We must get her reelected.
Carol Pava
Santa Fe
Be safe on Halloween
Halloween is a highly anticipated night for children, but also one of the most dangerous. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, on average, twice as many child pedestrians are killed while walking on Halloween compared to any other day of the year, and more than 70 percent of accidents occur away from an intersection or crosswalk.
Your International Association of Firefighters Local 4366 offers these safety tips to help keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween:
- Stay visible – bring flashlights, glow sticks and reflective goodie bags, and add reflective tape to costumes.
- Stay on the sidewalk and off the road when going house to house. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic and as far to the side as possible.
- Cross at street corners using traffic signals or use well-lit, marked crosswalks and never cross the road between parked cars.
- Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters.
- Children under 12 should trick-or-treat with and cross streets with an adult.
Halloween is one of the busiest days of the year for firefighters. Following these basic safety precautions can help prevent injuries and save lives.
Lt. Eutimio Ortiz
president
Santa Fe County Firefighters Association
