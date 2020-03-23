Dr. Stephen Joseph’s proposal (“We want to help,” Letters to the Editor, March 19) to have city and county authorities bring together Santa Fe’s community of retired medical experts is an imaginative suggestion. My experience is unfortunately only as a patient, but I encourage Dr. Joseph in his effort to have Santa Feans benefit from those among us with so much professional, technical or administrative medical background and, as he eloquently says, “their experience with the frightened, the ill and those in need.”
Les Daly
Santa Fe
Give if you can
For people who are staying home, being paid and not in desperate need of the money the government may give us to help spur the economy, let me suggest they contribute it to a local nonprofit, a food bank or the Santa Fe Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund. There are hundreds, if not thousands of people in our community being hurt by this turn of events. With recent cuts to many federally funded social services, this may be the only help available to some. When closures end, get out and eat, tip generously, and help others who serve us and don’t have the option to be paid and work at home.
Brian Rees
Santa Fe
Make use of campus
Has anyone considered fixing up the dorm rooms at the former campus of the College of Santa Fe and Santa Fe University of Art and Design for emergency isolation wards and treatment centers?
Jack Ratliff
Santa Fe
Stop limiting motels
The governor’s requirement to reduce motel occupancy to 50 percent is utter nonsense (“New emergency order,” March 19) that raises questions about the other regulations. A motel with exterior access to the rooms poses no threat whatsoever. A hotel is no different from an apartment building. People need a place to stay and idiotic rules will not help.
Charles Dupwe
Santa Fe
Wrong on all counts
Patricia Johnson is wrong on every point she makes in her letter (“Earned gratitude,” Letters to the Editor, March 16). The trade war with China has already cost 300,000 jobs and an extra $46 billion in tariffs that are paid for by U.S. consumers. The middle-class tax cuts end while the tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations continue indefinitely. The 10-year cost of these cuts is $2.3 trillion. The removal of troops in the Middle East has caused numerous deaths of civilians as well as U.S. military members. President Donald Trump has no plan for the Middle East.
Barbara Lenssen
Santa Fe
Time to vote by mail
Why isn’t every state in the Union preparing to do an all mail-in ballot for the November election? I fear President Donald Trump, given the chance, may decide to postpone or even cancel the election. If states wait, there won’t be time to gear up. Please do something now!
Susan A. Maslar
Santa Fe
If returning, quarantine
The TV image of “spring breakers” on the beaches of Florida and Georgia while American citizens are dying from COVID-19 is unconscionable. Shame on these greedy governors for not closing those beaches before spring break. Our governor has requested that those coming into New Mexico self-isolate for two weeks.
The governor must require all spring breakers, students and families returning from a vacation or spring break from anywhere out of state, undergo a mandatory, two-week, monitored quarantine for the safety of all New Mexicans. The travelers’ irresponsible behavior must not be rewarded by a free pass back into our state.
Terry Gibbs
Santa Fe
