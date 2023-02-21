We were excited to visit a downtown venue for an event but were thwarted by dysfunctional parking meters. As a longtime resident, I knew where to find possible on-street parking and had previously downloaded and successfully used the city-supported ParkMobile app. However, after moving the car and trying multiple meters that failed to work with either the app or cash, we simply gave up. I previously had a physical “cash key,” which was great, so I understand the desire to make parking management easier. But if the city can’t legally allow folks to park, how are we to have faith they can do anything else? Please fix the meters, and if “smart meters” are too difficult to maintain, bring back the old ones.

Karen Denison

Santa Fe