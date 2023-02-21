We were excited to visit a downtown venue for an event but were thwarted by dysfunctional parking meters. As a longtime resident, I knew where to find possible on-street parking and had previously downloaded and successfully used the city-supported ParkMobile app. However, after moving the car and trying multiple meters that failed to work with either the app or cash, we simply gave up. I previously had a physical “cash key,” which was great, so I understand the desire to make parking management easier. But if the city can’t legally allow folks to park, how are we to have faith they can do anything else? Please fix the meters, and if “smart meters” are too difficult to maintain, bring back the old ones.
Karen Denison
Santa Fe
The right infrastructure
Ken Costello’s piece (“Grid modernization key decision for new PRC,” Jan. 8) identified Public Service Company of New Mexico Rider Case 22-00058-ut as an important test for the new PRC. Several readers in the last month also have presented opposing views on the possible health effects of smart meters that are currently written in as a significant portion of the $344 million revenue PNM is requesting with the proposed rider.
But so far, no one has questioned whether replacing still-functional “dumb” meters with “smart” meters is a prerequisite to infrastructure improvements we already know are needed. So, I joined this case pro se and asked PNM these questions. The company’s answers so far have been evasive and incomplete. I am hoping the upcoming hearing will determine whether smart meters are a prudent investment. I would prefer infrastructure investments to enable more customer-owned solar to improve grid capacity and reliability.
Daniel Baker
Santa Fe
A center for celebration
I am writing to contribute my thoughts on the continuing effort to restore harmony to the Plaza. I would ask some consideration be given to de-centering the whole enterprise going forward. Placing a structure in the center of the Plaza seems like an occupation rather than an inclusion. Centering seems to relegate all else to the margins, and I don’t believe this is the ultimate goal of the community. In my experience, healing and inclusion have taken place in a circle with all participants co-creating such that no one member is given more importance than any other. I would wonder if approaching recognition of each culture’s contributions and sacrifices could be done in circle or quadrant fashion.
Each cultural contributor could take ownership and create a visible acknowledgment of what they deem important. As in a circle, no segment exceeds another in importance to the whole, but all are essential, like the directions on the compass and the four seasons. I do believe it is important for those who experience the erasure or invisibility of their culture to have a physical, viewable, touchable acknowledgment of their significance. In the center, I would envision a place for the living community to celebrate, rest, dance and participate.
Linda Powers
Santa Fe
Speaking the truth
I hope all decisions made in our state Legislature are based on truth. Yet, Rep. Luis Terrazas, R-Santa Clara, during his remarks regarding the feral cattle that have been devastating habitat in the Gila Wilderness, stated the Forest Service has “mandated that all allotments surrounding the Gila Forest to vacate their ranches and allotments so that the Forest Service can come in and kill the cattle.” There is no truth to those statements. There were 5,547 comments in favor of lethal removal of the cattle and a very small fraction offering the removal by herding, which is impossible with the rugged terrain. I think Rep. Terrazas should be censured for his statements.
Michael Sauber
Silver City
All should pay
The article (“Bump to outdoor licenses advance,” Feb. 15) states New Mexico is the lowest compared to other states for fees. However, the article does not say that other states charge hikers and other outdoors-enjoying people a fee to be able to enjoy the outdoors. The state should do this instead of putting the financial burden all on hunters and anglers.