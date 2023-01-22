I am in writing an opposition to Homewise's proposal to develop South Meadows Open Space. We need affordable housing desperately but shouldn’t destroy our parks to get it. Instead, the city should increase the affordable requirements on developers, including apartments, and remove “fee in lieu” payments that allow developers not to build affordably units by paying a fee. Also invest more money. That would generate hundreds of units a year.
Thirty years from now there could be 22 acres of open space in the middle of the most densely populated part of the city. As the city becomes denser, space will be more valuable. The other option is 17 more acres of high-density development in an area that's already dense. The city should not punish residents for its mistakes or the mistakes of the Santa Fe County. Poor and working-class people deserve recreation, too. I urge the city to keep the existing park zoning and deny the proposal on Jan. 25.
David Gold
Santa Fe
Ignorant of law?
The response of the New Mexico Republican Party to the arrest of Solomon Pena, as posted on their website, rightly condemns violence. But it also contains a sentence that reveals what — ignorance of law? Guilty until proven innocent? That there are no lawyers in their organization? Here it is: “If Pena is found guilty, he must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” FYI GOP: prosecution comes before determining guilt.
Paul Johnson
Santa Fe
Big cat prowling
There appears to have been a cougar kill of a young deer on the Upper Canyon Road river trail on Tuesday night. The cougar may still be in the area, where deer are common.
Melissa Savage
Santa Fe
A wasteful charge
Does anyone expect Alec Baldwin to go to prison ("Baldwin to be charged," Jan. 20)? Does anyone think he's a threat to the community? And yet we constantly read about guys with 10 or more arrests and multiple DUIs who are a threat walking around because the prosecutor says she doesn't have the resources. Why are we spending all of this money when the end of it will be probation, a fine and no change in the community?
Robert Kirby
Santa Fe
Know the rules
Firearms Rule One: Every gun is loaded until you personally determine, by inspection, that the weapon is unloaded.
Rule Two: Never point a firearm at any living creature unless you fully intend to shoot it.
Rule Three: Never shoot at a living creature unless you fully intend to kill it.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Inappropriate film
I am writing in reference to the movie Avatar: The Way of Water. This violent and savage film was totally inappropriate for the intended audience of young people. Constant killing and fighting by humanoids was so vivid it was frightening. The torture of animals, especially whale-types, was heart-rending. The whales were crying in agony as they were machine-gunned and shot with explosives. So I am asking, why are parents allowing their children to witness these cruel spectacles? Unfortunately, this type of movie is commonplace. What will happen to our children as they become accustomed to these films, perhaps losing compassion for all living things. America, where are we heading?
LaVelle Martin
Santa Fe
The full picture
As a resident of the dry Southwest, I found the story (“Ariz. suburb left dry as neighbor cuts water,” Jan. 17) interesting. Unfortunately, the version in TheNewMexican cut out relevant information from the original New York Times piece. The complete article described Arizona zoning law as “requiring subdivisions with six or more lots to show proof that they have a 100-year water supply” and that the Rio Verde Foothills subdivision’s developers sidestepped that law by “carving larger parcels into sections with four or five houses each … that did not need to legally prove [they] had water.” This additional information is important to understand that the subdivision’s developers intentionally worked around Arizona’s water regulations, and prospective residents likely did not do enough due diligence to discover this.