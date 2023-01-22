I am in writing an opposition to Homewise's proposal to develop South Meadows Open Space. We need affordable housing desperately but shouldn’t destroy our parks to get it. Instead, the city should increase the affordable requirements on developers, including apartments, and remove “fee in lieu” payments that allow developers not to build affordably units by paying a fee. Also invest more money. That would generate hundreds of units a year.

Thirty years from now there could be 22 acres of open space in the middle of the most densely populated part of the city. As the city becomes denser, space will be more valuable. The other option is 17 more acres of high-density development in an area that's already dense. The city should not punish residents for its mistakes or the mistakes of the Santa Fe County. Poor and working-class people deserve recreation, too. I urge the city to keep the existing park zoning and deny the proposal on Jan. 25.

David Gold

Popular in the Community