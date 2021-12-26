I hit the road at 6 a.m. on Christmas Day to drop off my son and daughter-in-law at the Albuquerque airport, and there was my paper carrier on his rounds. These folks have a tough and thankless job; 365 days a year, rain, shine or snow, and no weekends or holidays off.
I just wanted to say thanks to all the men and women who deliver our hometown paper!
Richard Irell
Santa Fe
Good ideas for Canyon Road
Here are several infrastructure priorities for Canyon Road: install speed bumps to discourage speeding cars aimed at pedestrians; improve sidewalks so pedestrians have less chance of being run down by speeding cars; repaint curbs for no parking areas, as few are recognizable now; and set up trash receptacles and dog waste bag dispensers.
Tommy Thompson
Santa Fe
Getting through COVID-19
Tired of hearing COVID-19, COVID-19, COVID-19? Get smart and do something about it.
Get the vaccine and booster shot, and be smart and stay smart!
Grocery stores, restaurants, bus services, schools, colleges and universities should require proof of vaccination, including for all of their service workers. Be responsible to your public.
If it sounds good — just do it. We’ll get through it!
Loralee Freilich
Santa Fe
TV news or advertising?
On Sunday morning, CNN’s ads and news went like this: 10 ads, two minutes of news, 12 ads, two minutes of news, 15 ads and three minutes of news. And there were some duplicate ads shown every two to three minutes.
Fortunately, these ads were somewhat short, but I guess they do this so the people watching can turn the station off, like I did.
R. Tyner
Santa Fe
A view of redistricting
Perhaps the New Mexico state Legislature should stop looking at maps and look at people.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Manchin helps the nation
Gordon Davis in his op-ed (“The depressing state of Congress,” Dec. 26) criticizes the “unremarkable” Sen. Joe Manchin for his “incomprehensible behavior.” The senator should be commended rather than lambasted; his action will actually move the Democrats toward the center, which will help them for the upcoming midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election where former President Donald Trump may be the Republican candidate.
The Build Back Better bill is a highly controversial and partisan bill that is far from reflecting a consensus view of Americans. It will further polarize the country, all because most Democrats would rather win elections and advance their agenda (just like most Republicans would) than unify the country.
If a major bill can’t garner one vote from the opposition party, it probably shouldn’t pass; this is true whether the opposition party is Democratic or Republican. There is little shame from our politicians of all persuasions for rationalizing their power obsession at the cost of national unity. It’s probably time to throw out the rascals, but that won’t happen. It’s more likely that voices of reason will suffer that fate.
How low can our politics go before the general citizenry realizes what is happening? It seems as of now that a third party strong enough to affect election outcomes offers the best solution to get the country back to reason.
Kenneth W. Costello
Santa Fe
