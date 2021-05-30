The pandemic is not over yet. While life is starting to return to normal for many New Mexicans, the same cannot be said for the rest of the world. The yearning for a small sense of normality can be understood, but the pandemic won’t stop unless the global community comes together and fights for the common interest.
Many can now say they are vaccinated and begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but a narrow view of the pandemic can prove to be detrimental. My point to this letter is to urge U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and U.S. Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich to support the COVAX initiative and help raise awareness for the need of foreign aid in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
Casey Chandler
Santa Fe
No justice restored
In her My View (“District attorney lays out case for restorative justice,” May 25) District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies admits, “it is my job to ensure something like this never happens again.”
Then, with an apparently straight face, she claims that deferred prosecution, no conviction on their record and no possibility of jail time are appropriate for the destruction of the historical monument in the heart of Santa Fe. Restorative justice in this case restores nothing except for the criminals who get to laugh at our justice system, just as they laughed while they desecrated the Plaza.
Larry Davis
Santa Fe
Tired arguments
In a recent column, the Rio Grande Foundation again trots out its entirely negative views of New Mexico, this time equating population growth to economic growth (“Census data is a warning to New Mexico,” My View, May 24). More people do not mean better conditions for New Mexicans. Economic growth comes from those polices this foundations hates — good wages, health insurance for all workers, funded education programs and clean air.
If population equated to economic well-being, India would be the kingpin of the world. And, in a parting idiocy, the foundation berates legislators for not trying to diversity the economy while they maintain their steadfast fealty to oil, gas and coal rather than clean diversification in energy and transportation. Same old, same old from these folks.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Be wary of merger
Shortly after former Gov. Bill Richardson was elected to his first term, he mentioned New Mexico is in a unique position to lead the country in sustainable renewable energy. He is similarly quoted in a recent piece (“Time for renewables: Avangrid will get us there,” My View, May 23).
Ironically, after being elected to that first term, Richardson secured tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to build the New Mexico Rail Runner Express passenger train. He had the unique opportunity to build an electric train. Global technology was present. Instead, he built a diesel-powered train, which naturally incurred a huge carbon footprint.
Now we are faced with decreasing this carbon footprint with a sizable cost of conversion from carbon fuel to electric power to meet the 2040 reduction goal. Richardson had the opportunity at least 15 years ago to build electric. Now he is giving himself the credit of always supporting alternative energy.
New Mexico must be skeptical of this latest endorsement of Avangrid. This includes the Public Regulation Commission.
Patricio C. Larragoite
Santa Fe
