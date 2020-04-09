Dr. Anthony Fauci has served as director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He was on the front lines of the AIDS pandemic and has received multiple high honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom. As a young writer out of New York City back in the day, my work on AIDS was published, and I lost beloved friends and associates to that horrific virus. This while our chief executive, Donald Trump, was out playing “catch me, catch me” with women and disrespecting people of color.
Now, Fauci has received death threats from yahoos who think he is disrespecting Trump, and therefore has been forced to beef up his security detail. Has America not grown mad? I have. Who knows better the impact of a pandemic: Fauci or President “know-it-all” Trump? Every death from COVID-19 breaks my heart. Some days I think I’m living in some backwater flat. The prospect of four more years of Trump makes me furious. Please, people of the United States, wise up. It is a dangerous man who represents our nation here and abroad. Enough said.
Alexandra Perry Trimble
Santa Fe
Montoya is the best
I want to encourage New Mexicans to take a closer look at candidate Laura Montoya for Congressional District 3. She has been working 16 hours a day helping and participating in all aspects with our seniors, children and working poor in New Mexico. Her education and 17 years of experience got her elected in 2012 to serve as Sandoval County treasurer. Currently, Montoya has been actively reaching homebound folk, delivering food and medical supplies. Her financial experience addressing the funding from the COVID-19 bill in New Mexico is critical to the distribution of these resources to New Mexicans. Montoya raised the least amount in campaign funds but gave 10 percent of her funds to food banks and other services helping rural communities.
Donna Thiersch
member, Indivisible Santa Fe
Health hazard looms
Los Alamos National Laboratory plans to release up to 100,000 curies of tritium, an isotope of hydrogen into the atmosphere, bypassing the Environmental Impact Statement and supported by our senators. To the best of my knowledge, only Nuclear Watch and The New Mexican have disclosed this information. In the atmosphere, tritium will combine with oxygen to create tritated water. Winds around Los Alamos usually blow from the southwest. The Sangre de Cristos are downwind of LANL, where the tritated water can collect, and as spring continues, it’s a short trip downstream to the reservoirs where we get our drinking water. The tritium health hazard occurs when it is ingested as titrated water.
Tritium can be used in betavoltaic battery cells that produce electricity for 20 or more years. Here it can safely and slowly go through its radioactive decay cycle. Why not create electricity for scientific or industrial purposes rather than a radioactive health hazard? It’s called being useful instead of being destructive.
James A. Olsen
Santa Fe
Where credit is due
It’s clear that our Apprentice-in-chief feels that he’s receiving insufficient praise for all he’s doing to make America great again. So I think its important to accord him the respect he deserves.
Let’s give him full credit: A) for his initial failure to heed early warnings about a coronavirus that was almost certain to create a global crisis; B) for his subsequent refusal to acknowledge the devastating consequences of his denial, delay and deflection of blame; and C) for his continuing resistance to the kinds of urgent, national measures that are required to mitigate a cascading emergency.
So yes, let’s recognize all he’s done to ensure that our nation leads the world in preventable deaths from COVID-19. And let’s salute his crowning achievement for what it is: a Trumpidemic of epic proportions.
John F. Andrews
Santa Fe
Mask up, exercisers
In March, 45 members of a church choir in Mount Vernon, Wash., were infected with COVID-19 and two died. They were infected by an asymptomatic choir member, not with coughing or sneezing, but through the vigorous exhaling associated with singing.
In Santa Fe, we have scores of asymptomatic runners and bicyclists, vigorously exhaling, passing within a few feet of pedestrians on our trails, not wearing masks. Do we have a potential problem here?
Jim Lodes
Santa Fe
Offer hope
Thank you, Santa Fe New Mexican, for your excellent coverage of the coronavirus. Yesterday as I read the paper, I also read a grim commentary in the New York Times by Nicholas Kristof. I was floored by the predictions he shared. Then a few pages on, the Times offered solace and hope with letters from readers “that warm the heart.” Whew! That was the real takeaway I got. It soothed my anxious soul. I carried on.
Can we do the same once a week? Our local paper is a lifeline for many. Let’s share our stories of resilience. I’d be the first to connect with others in this way. Thank you for always coming through for us.
Consuelo Rojas
Santa Fe
Hoax, what hoax?
President Donald Trump launched the idea of the coronavirus as hoax at a Feb. 28 rally in South Carolina, saying, “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. We did one of the great jobs. And this is their new hoax.” The actual meaning of his words, like many of his rally speeches, is difficult for the average listener to comprehend. The next day brought criticism of the message and Trump repackaged: “Hoax [as in] referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody, because we’ve done such a good job. I am talking about what they are doing. That’s the hoax.”
The real hoax, sadly for us all, is pretending that the president tells the truth.
John Lambert
Santa Fe
Sanity-inducing
Just the simple act of receiving the paper, delivered to our yard each morning, is so appreciated. Being able to read the news while drinking our morning cups of coffee is helping keep our sanity. Thanks to everybody for doing such a great job.
Brooke Remmert
Santa Fe
Draft Cuomo
I think all of us should pay attention to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Daily, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apprises us of the situation in his state, the nation’s epicenter of the virus. We need to stay home. We also need to draft Cuomo for president in this election cycle. We need a leader who will tell us the real story, not a person who is working us for reelection. Let us draft a person who is young, aware and a proven leader. Write Cuomo in for the Democratic primary in June in New Mexico. Let us choose a candidate who really wants to lead us through this horrible time.
Jane Bates
Santa Fe
Spreading their wings
Painted lady butterflies are being seen in large numbers around Santa Fe, often seeking nectar from abundant apricot blossoms and pollinating, too. Painted ladies are smaller than the well-known monarch butterfly, but both species conduct an annual round-trip, continent-scale migration. They fly north in spring to breed on North America’s plant resources through summer, then fly south in autumn to avoid North American winters when plants are dormant. For monarchs and painted ladies, several generations are required to complete the round trip. Now flying north, female painted ladies look to place eggs on thistles, while monarch females look to place eggs on milkweeds. This pulse of painted ladies will soon abate as they move on or die, but their eggs will become caterpillars that become the next generation.
Steve Cary
Santa Fe
