I sincerely hope Santa Fe will consider painting certain intersections in order to make them safer ("Art asphalt can make pedestrians safer," Our View, July 11). Such artwork causes drivers to slow down and pay more attention at crosswalks. A recent Washington Post article explains the concept and includes pictures of some of the striking graphics ("Art painted on crosswalks makes streets safer, group says," June 8). I suggest the skewed, Railrunner-crossed St. Francis/Cerrillos roads intersection be the first painted. A well-designed graphic would make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists, but also help drivers in one of the double left-turn lanes stay in the correct lane as they complete the turn. It could minimize confusion as to where drivers should stop to avoid the Railrunner crossing-guard bar descending on their car. Perhaps a local artist would donate a design, and local art students and other volunteers could help paint it. The City Different is renowned for its art. This would be a win-win.
Janet Elder
Santa Fe
Point of interest
With regard to Philip Crump's excellent, well-researched and truthfully expressed article ("Restore Soldiers' Monument in Plaza center," My View, July 10), Mr. Crump is to be congratulated. He expressed various significant facts that had not previously been reported. However, these matters should have been known and always taken into account by Santa Fe's city leaders — namely, these historical facts: that President William McKinley signed the patent describing the Santa Fe Land Grant and that the Soldiers' Monument is actually a designated survey marker, thus any changes to the it must consider any legalities that may be tied-in to this issue. As such, any actions concerning the monument must be made completely public. We Santa Feans and New Mexicans are fortunate to live in a cultured, historic and great Capitol City. It something of which we are proud and respectful — and any city leader who is not aware of such should not be a Santa Fe city Leader.
Elmer Eugene Maestas
Santa Fe
Pregnancy prevention
In most cases women have an abortion because they have an unwanted pregnancy. Right-to-life groups, women's rights groups, and federal and state governments have failed to do the most important job: Help women to avoid unwanted pregnancies. About 50 percent of the families of women who get an abortion are below the poverty line and 75 percent are poor. Also, the per capita incidence of abortion among African American women is three to four times higher than among whites.
There would be far fewer abortions if there were effective sex education, promotion of responsible procreation, universal access to health care, and the promotion of and ready availability (without regard to cost) of effective long-term contraceptives and sterilization for men and women who believe their family is complete. If the objective is to prevent abortion without the untoward effects of an unwanted child, then devote greater resources to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Making abortion illegal does not prevent unwanted pregnancies, but it does produce an unwanted, potentially unloved, child for whom its family may be unable to provide — a situation that is detrimental to the child, the family and society.
Joe D'Anna
White Rock
Follow up
An article in the July 2 Science News titled "Wildfire threat heats up for nuclear lab" challenges the statements of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the federal government about our safety relative to wildfires and the possibility of contaminated fallout from a future fire. Please follow up on this news.
Eric Wolf
Santa Fe
Behind the call
Herbert Thomas’s letter (“Change, or else,” July 9), suggests that the right-wing members of the Supreme Court might as well be regarding the Constitution as a “dead” document, unsupportive of the current practices in this country, and intending to force the issue in order to scrap the Constitution. “Originalism,” the idea that the Constitution should be interpreted from the standpoint of its original framers, does indeed condemn it as already “dead,” limited to the attitudes and practices of its framers in 1787-89.
This fundamentalist view ignores the efforts to maintain it as a living document through amendments intended to fulfill the promise of its Preamble, as the nation and its people change. Scrap the Constitution and you scrap its Preamble, and with that all progress toward just and sustainable governance. The right-wing dream of fascism motivates the calls for a constitutional convention.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe