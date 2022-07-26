Overselling Santa Fe: We've seen it happening everywhere; some of us are refugees from small towns ruined by overdevelopment. Now we're seeing it here in Santa Fe, from the enormous apartment blocks that have sprung up like mushrooms — no one claims responsibility for these permits or the unaddressed issues about water and pollution — to the hiking trails that are now so crowded it's often impossible to find a parking spot at a trailhead even at 8 a.m. 

And too many of our trails, dependent on volunteers for maintenance, are suffering serious degradation, worn down to rock, rutted by bikes and just too many hikers. Our small streets, never designed for fleets of enormous cars, are jammed and parking issues have never been resolved. It's just too much. It has to stop. The tourist department has been overactive — this started during the previous administration — and must find a way to pull back on massive advertising of our open spaces, which are open no longer.

Sallie Bingham

Popular in the Community