Overselling Santa Fe: We've seen it happening everywhere; some of us are refugees from small towns ruined by overdevelopment. Now we're seeing it here in Santa Fe, from the enormous apartment blocks that have sprung up like mushrooms — no one claims responsibility for these permits or the unaddressed issues about water and pollution — to the hiking trails that are now so crowded it's often impossible to find a parking spot at a trailhead even at 8 a.m.
And too many of our trails, dependent on volunteers for maintenance, are suffering serious degradation, worn down to rock, rutted by bikes and just too many hikers. Our small streets, never designed for fleets of enormous cars, are jammed and parking issues have never been resolved. It's just too much. It has to stop. The tourist department has been overactive — this started during the previous administration — and must find a way to pull back on massive advertising of our open spaces, which are open no longer.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Trashy highways
I walked the pilgrimage to Chimayó. My trek was 31 miles this year. My mission was personal, but I am writing now because I cannot get these visions out of my head. From the cemetery across from De Vargas Center mall all the way to Pojoaque, the sides of the roads were a complete mess. Or should I say, dump. I saw the most disgusting layers of trash. The mess had to have been accumulating for years. It is hard to fathom how a state that depends on tourism and enchantment could let this happen. I could go into detail, but I will spare you. Who is in charge and what can be done?
Heidi York de Gomez
Santa Fe
A tale from Belgium
In 1990, the late Belgian King Baudouin (in Dutch Boudewijn), who was a devout Catholic, refused to give royal assent to a bill submitted by Roger Lallemand and Lucienne Herman-Michielsen that liberalized Belgium’s abortion law, approved by Parliament. This was unprecedented; although Baudouin was de jure Belgium’s chief executive, royal assent had long been a formality. However, due to his religious convictions — the Catholic Church opposes all forms of abortion — King Baudouin asked the government to declare him temporarily unable to reign so he could avoid signing the measure into law.
The government under premier Wilfried Martens complied with his request on April 4, 1990. According to the provisions of the Belgian Constitution, in the event the king is temporarily unable to reign, the government as a whole assumes the role of head of state. All members of the government signed the bill, and the next day (April 5, 1990), 24 hours later, the government declared that Baudouin was capable of reigning again. And since then, abortion is allowed in Belgium.
Wilfried Haest
Santa Fe
Nurses are able
I was shocked and dismayed at the letter written by Caitlin Thomas ("Anesthesiologists needed," July 22) insisting that advanced practice nurse anesthetists need physician supervision. Nurses were the only professionals offering anesthesia from the Civil War to the 1920s. The mother of anesthesia, Alice McGaw — named that by the Mayo brothers — never lost a patient in the 10 years she worked at Mayo. She went on to teach anesthesia in medical schools.
This requirement costs an extra $300 to $400 per surgery (2012 data). Data from the national register for malpractice shows when nurses are delivering anesthesia, they have far fewer lawsuits and injuries reported. So it's less expensive and safer. Who benefits? Anesthesiologists who take a cut for each nurse anesthetist who works under them.
Pat Barnett
Santa Fe
Speak up for safety
Two recent incidents have alarmed me regarding safety and security on our streets. My neighbor, an elderly man, reported to the nonemergency police number that he had a man sleeping on the side of his house. He asked if they would check on the man and remove him from the property. They never came. On another occasion, I was ordering takeout at a fast food place on Cerrillos Road. They asked me to wait 12 to 15 minutes and promised to bring the food to my car. Within this time, four men at different times approached my car and asked me for money. I asked the delivery person when I got my food if this was common. He said yes. I asked if they had reported it to the police; yes, they had called the police.
Both of these incidents are nonviolent, perhaps low on the list of community police responses. But if things are left alone and unattended, they will fester. Violence will result. We need more police officers and we need to see more patrols in our neighborhoods. Police need competitive salaries and benefits. This can only happen with the mayor, City Council and citizens speaking up.