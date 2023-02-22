I applaud the enlightened idea of overdose prevention centers (“Overdose center bill passes first committee,” Feb. 21). They are far from drug dens; in fact, a diametric opposite, as usually they are staffed with caring, supervising addiction specialists. That “den” reference is like saying alcohol rehabs are like bars. As a retired psych nurse (43 years), my entire career involved different waves of addictions. I know addicts, and it’s likely so do you.
Fentanyl is, by far, the worse because it addicts so quickly, ensnaring many casual experimenters who ordinarily might not have become victims. These centers have been extremely successful in the Netherlands for decades now, affording that safe, supportive place to start that incredibly rough road to recovery. These centers can safely, positively anchor and dissipate a lot of the usual negative addictive behavior while saving lives and diminishing social consequences.
Mark Stair
Santa Fe
Soccer for Santa Fe
My time in Santa Fe was amazing. I loved the historical art culture, the community diversity and the sunsets. However, so many young professionals such as myself had no option but to travel one hour to Albuquerque for entertainment and live sports. An arena soccer team will keep and recruit more young people in our community. This team will provide the outlet for so many Santa Fe families and youth to see role models and bring even more hope for our future.
The power of the world’s most popular sport has been known to stop wars. Santa Fe is such an amazing city, and now a professional arena soccer team will make it even better. I know these games will sell out, and I will be there at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center on opening night.
Daniel Rubio
Seattle
Respect choice
This is in response to the letter by R.S. Martinez (“Not all Catholics,” Feb. 21) who criticized the open letter from New Mexico faith leaders. The original letter advocated that leaders in the many churches, synagogues and mosques in our state support choice for women. Martinez was adamant that Catholic leaders do not support abortion. This simply proves the point that the Dobbs decision was based on the religious beliefs of Roman Catholics on the Supreme Court (Justice Sonia Sotomayor excepted) and their conservative colleagues. This is contrary to the First Amendment and puts the religious beliefs of a minority over the religious (or nonreligious) beliefs of the majority. No one is forced to have an abortion, but those who do make that choice are now being denied care because of one religion’s beliefs.
Eugenia Hauber
El Prado
Not professional
First, the District Attorney’s Office illegally charges Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with an unconstitutional ex post facto application of the recently increased firearm enhancement penalty (“DA removes enhancements from charges in ‘Rust’ shooting,” Feb. 21). Then prosecutors tell us they are removing that charge to prevent the defendants’ attorneys from making money by successfully challenging it. I am a retired prosecutor. This is not what a professionally run prosecutor’s office looks like.
William McEuen
Santa Fe
Voting rights essential
I support passage of House Bill 4, revisions to the Voting Rights Protection Act.
Voting is our most basic civil right, and we need to do everything we can to encourage citizens to take part in our democracy by voting. Currently, anyone convicted of a felony of any sort is not allowed to register to vote in New Mexico until all sentencing conditions such as probation are complete.
When people are on a path of reintegration into society after release from incarceration, restoration of voting rights should be a priority. It is hard enough to find work and housing and other basics of life after incarceration, but maintaining this barricade to full citizenship is inappropriate. The proposed legislation is very clear on when one can become a voter: If you are no longer incarcerated, you will be eligible to vote. Simple and cleanly, no equivocation. Let’s encourage our legislators to get this done this year.
John Briscoe
Taos
Pushing doctors out
If you’d like more lawyers and fewer doctors, House Bill 88 is for you. Without a cap on malpractice lawsuits, physicians unaffiliated with a major hospital will be unable to secure malpractice insurance. They will be forced to leave New Mexico. On the other hand, plaintiff attorneys (particularly those from states with tort reform laws) will flock here looking for their 40% of a big score. Will our legislators who are also plaintiff attorneys recuse themselves from supporting this legislation? I seriously doubt it.