I applaud the enlightened idea of overdose prevention centers (“Overdose center bill passes first committee,” Feb. 21). They are far from drug dens; in fact, a diametric opposite, as usually they are staffed with caring, supervising addiction specialists. That “den” reference is like saying alcohol rehabs are like bars. As a retired psych nurse (43 years), my entire career involved different waves of addictions. I know addicts, and it’s likely so do you.

Fentanyl is, by far, the worse because it addicts so quickly, ensnaring many casual experimenters who ordinarily might not have become victims. These centers have been extremely successful in the Netherlands for decades now, affording that safe, supportive place to start that incredibly rough road to recovery. These centers can safely, positively anchor and dissipate a lot of the usual negative addictive behavior while saving lives and diminishing social consequences.

Mark Stair