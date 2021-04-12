The approval of the Zia Station development seems to be a travesty of justice. For the hundreds of logical reasons why it should not be in that place, or at least modified, the mayor’s supportive rhetoric was weak. As I see it, as the development becomes reality, it is a monument to the power of the developers over the will of the residents of Santa Fe, and the only recourse is, in the next election, to defeat the mayor and any city councilor who supported this project. It is typical of the lack of long-range vision, foremost being problems with traffic, potential lack of water, little open space and affordability. We may need housing, but new building is everywhere now, and that is not the place for more. The construction itself may not even go to Santa Fe workers, since whoever wins the bid builds the development. Bit by bit, we are losing the City Different.
Carolyn Lamuniere
Santa Fe
More like Carol
I like the way Merritt Brown waited until there was a city government that has absolutely no backbone to push his Zia Station plans through. More harm has been done in four short years to the ambiance and integrity of Santa Fe under this council’s blindfolded eyes. The election is coming up — time to make some serious changes before everything that made Santa Fe the treasure it once was is lost. Thank you, Carol Romero-Wirth, District 2, for your vote and actually listening to the constituents. Hopefully we can get a new council that has that same kind of strength.
Elaine Anton
Santa Fe
Valiant women
Life is a journey. Along the way, some snags have been eased for many of us by others. Take U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the woman who stood up against verbal and emotional abuse from another member of Congress. Thank you, Ms. Ocasio Cortez, for addressing the incident and requiring respect, reminding us all that this member of Congress had given permission for others to talk to his wife and daughters in a similar manner. Take New Mexico Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, who was brave enough not to accept verbal abuse by a fellow senator (“ ‘I will never yield’ to abusive behavior,” Commentary, April 5). Thank you for naming the offensive talk for what it was — abuse.
And lastly, to actress Charlene Yi, who pointed out the psychological damage that abuse followed by gaslighting brings, and for her classic further critical thinking: “Enablers are just as toxic as abusers.” And, in all fairness, my fellow females, we, too, need to check ourselves for these damaging behaviors. They are not exclusive to men. Still and all, I thank these three valiant women for standing up for decency.
Lucinda Nelson
Santa Fe
Savoring trout
In honor of National Poetry Month and the successful reintroduction of native trout in a Southwest mountain stream, I am suggesting another way to enjoy trout. You can catch them, you can eat them, you can catch them and release them, or you can sneak up on them and watch them, as I used to do in the streams and ponds in the Indian Peaks Wilderness area of Colorado. I share with you this memory:
Silent footfalls in the forest deep,
With stealth and quiet to the pond I creep.
To spy a trout in deep repose,
Pointing upstream with its nose.
Kathe MacLaren
Santa Fe
No heart attacks
To shorten print headlines to web headlines, avoid misleading readers. Recently, the governor online vetoed $1 billion from the feds; in print, she deferred it. Having moved here from Texas where they actually refuse Medicaid money, I panicked, fearing that such idiocy had followed me. Please prevent reader heart attacks.
Emily Hartigan
Santa Fe
Note to readers: Please send letters to the editor either by using the online form at santafenewmexican.com or emailing igomez@sfnewmexican.com. Do not use the letters@sfnewmexican.com address. It is no longer active and any mail sent there is not received.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.