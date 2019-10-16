Veronica García, Santa Fe’s superintendent of schools, has shown stunningly poor judgment in her decision to run for the Legislature (“SFPS chief running for Albuquerque Senate seat,” Oct. 11). If Santa Fe’s schools all were running smoothly and successfully, I could understand her desire to also contribute at the state level. But, in a moment of acute bad timing for her, we are reminded (“A snapshot of SFPS elementary and community schools,” Oct. 13), that 14 of these schools have reading scores of 34 and below, while six schools have readings scores of 50 to 71. Math scores are proportionally appalling.
In short, two-thirds of our elementary and community schools are failing miserably at teaching our children to function in the world. I know it isn’t fair to judge someone on a single quote in the newspaper, but saying she’ll be “waiting for people to bring me things to sign” and “taking phone calls” does not sound like the kind of proactive leader we need in charge of our sorely deficient schools. If García thinks she has time to serve in the Legislature, perhaps that time might be better spent finding ways to get 14 of our 20 schools doing what our children deserve.
Marie Morgan
Santa Fe
Irresponsible and insensitive
I often cringe when reading John Rosemond’s advice column regarding child behavior issues, but this time I feel the need to respond (“What to do when a baby won’t stop crying,” Living with Children, Oct. 13). I am a pediatrician with over 40 years of experience in Santa Fe, and I strongly disagree with much of Rosemond’s advice.
To equate responding to an infant’s cry with giving ice cream to a screaming adult is simplistic and absurd. Children’s cries, especially in the first few months, are an indication of discomfort, pain, hunger or other needs — such as the need for human contact. Children develop a sense of trust or distrust, depending on how those around them respond to these needs. The sensitive, caring, loving parent’s responding is critical to overall healthy development. Can this be overdone and, as he states, reinforcing? Yes. But his analogies are erroneous and show no insight or appreciation of the unique, formative early stages of development and individuality of children. Predicting that a parent who does not follow his advice will be on psychiatric drugs before the child turns 3 seems to me irresponsible, threatening and insensitive.
Edward H. Kleiner, M.D.
Santa Fe
Ending up dead
I lived in Fort Worth, Texas, for most of my life. I know the neighborhood where the 28-year old black woman was killed in the middle of the night by a white policeman who did not identify himself and shot her inside of her own home within a few seconds. The neighborhood is economically depressed and minority. I volunteered in schools in that neighborhood to help as I could. With horror, I say that the Fort Worth Police Department is a disgrace. The sad fact is, any American should be terrified of calling the police, especially if you are a person of color. You could end up dead for asking for help for yourself or a neighbor.
Deborah Dennard
Santa Fe
Feelings matter
John Rosemond describes himself as a “certified heretic” in his field of child and family psychology. In a recent column (“Affirming a child’s feelings makes matters worse,” Living with Children,” Sept. 29), he argues that with rare exception, talking to a child about his feelings accomplishes nothing and that a child’s feelings need to be disciplined. Feelings are the window into life. Feelings are life. I have been in the therapeutic field for over 30 years and never read such an asinine and misleading column.
Gabrilla Hoeglund
Santa Fe
