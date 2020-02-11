Can GOP U.S. senators look in the mirror and honestly say they have a shred of integrity? Can they really say that they honorably fulfilled their obligations as fair and impartial jurors and defended the Constitution by not allowing witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial? As an American citizen, I say: Shame on you. All Americans who support and defend the U.S. Constitution will not forget or forgive your betrayal. History will remember your role in this attack on our democracy.
As citizens, we must make our voices heard by voting in the general election. Please register to vote, which can be done online at sos.state.nm.us, and vote Nov. 3. Our democracy’s very survival in this country depends on “we the people.”
Thomas DiRuggiero
Santa Fe
Bravo, Mitt Romney
Mitt Romney is a true patriot, a decent human being and a man who practices his beliefs. He is not an oath-breaking hypocrite like the other 52 Republican senators who suck up to the hateful, racist, anti-Constitution president. I was so proud to hear a man of deep personal convictions stand up to a traitor who is a serial liar and a man of zero integrity.
Bravo, Mitt Romney. May you cast off the coming hatred and spite that will inevitably follow from those who have no honor or love for our republic. This man is a true American, a true patriot and a man of deep sincerity who would give his life for this country, something Trump could never do.
Jeff Black
El Prado
Brighter future
Some New Mexico lawmakers are proposing a harsh limit on the state’s ability to raise the money needed for our classrooms, health care, roads, water projects and other important priorities. These lawmakers should learn from the disastrous experience that Colorado has had since it enacted this so-called Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR. As more people have moved there to take advantage of its strong economy and beautiful scenery, TABOR’s extreme limits have slowed Colorado from keeping up with that growth. Colorado’s support for K-12 schools, colleges and transportation has plummeted, causing many in the state — including the business community — to take notice.
In New Mexico, the new investments in roads, public schools and health care that our lawmakers approved last year were a big step in the direction of building a stronger New Mexico, helping to give our kids a brighter future. Adopting a TABOR-like policy would reverse this progress and turn the state back in the wrong direction.
Paige Knight
research and policy analyst
New Mexico Voices for Children
Albuquerque
There’s a right school
When I first came to Mission Achievement and Success Charter Schools after a year out of school, the attention the teachers paid to me struck me as weird. They were so active in the classroom and they expected me to be active, too. At the same time, the Albuquerque Public Schools test I took said I had passed sixth grade; however, MAS told me I was reading at the third grade level. Today, I’m reading college-level books, and it’s thanks to the MAS teachers who didn’t give up.
MAS has shown me my own potential, that I can achieve more in my life. I know a lot of kids who grew up feeling like I used to — like school wasn’t for me and like teachers were just out to get me. Now, as a senior, I’m grateful for what the teachers and leaders at MAS have done for me. I hope more struggling students in the future get a second chance to find a school that helps them succeed, too.
Julian Bac
Albuquerque
Brain power
The article by Danielle Prokop regarding the New Mexico Legislature conducting a study about traumatic brain injuries was very good (“Committee OKs bill to study brain injury treatment,” Feb. 5). The committee should read Dr. Michael Lewis’ book, When Brains Collide. Lewis is an expert on brain health and founded the nonprofit Brain Health Education and Research Institute.
Carol Wright
Santa Fe
