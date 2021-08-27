Santa Fe has had no all-night emergency veterinary service since COVID-19 shut the world down. In the past couple of years, I've had to take my senior dog to the Animal Emergency Hospital off Rodeo Road. Suddenly we face the specter of having to drive to Albuquerque in the middle of the night in icy, snowy conditions, with a seriously injured, ill or dying pet in tow. This has contributed to no small amount of sleepless hours.
Our dogs and cats — all our pets — continue to be in danger. (And what about the farmers and ranchers north of us, who might have a cow or sow or mare in a difficult labor or attacked by a wild animal?) It is within the power of the veterinary community to remedy the situation. How about the veterinarians in our animal-loving community coming together to address this need? Can they organize some kind of rotation of all-night emergency service among their different practices and hospitals? Something must be done.
Howard Davis
Santa Fe
A Crusher update
I would like to thank The New Mexican for covering the return of The Crusher, our beautiful sulcata tortoise ("Runaway tortoise reunited with owner in Nambé," Aug. 22).
For all the pet lovers out there, I need to assure them that The Crusher does not spend his days in a pen. He has a fenced-in yard with a kiddie wading pool, an ancient piñon for shade, native plants to snack on, a portal and a 16-foot wall of Virginia creeper for privacy.
Once again, thank you, Scott Wyland for the charming article, and the paper for publishing the kind of story we can all use right now.
Jane Ervin
Santa Fe
Get the shots
Thanks to everyone negating everything the rest of us did to end this pandemic — social distancing, masking and vaccinations. Individuals should practice some collective responsibility and get the shots. Selfish, personal and political freedom isn't American, it isn't Christian and it isn't human.
Sure it's not fun working out with a mask, but it beats the fate that awaits for people who are unvaccinated and get COVID-19. Intubation and being on a respirator really sucks.
James Melzer
Santa Fe
Searching for grace
Might we consider the act of destruction to the piece on La Calle Guadalupe, although created via its specific intent and by a particular experience and detail and its reference not necessarily known to all or even to the person who ignited the fire, may be less the target of its being and more the collective wound and collective reaction transpiring everywhere?
Yes, the recipient of this act feels the tearing, deep, with its validity como lo sentimos cada uno. It is accompanied by all — accent acknowledged or not — as we might find ourselves on this stage together. Let us arrive at that very necessary conversation which speaks to history, anywhere and here, as we are in this ambiance with the universal hierarchy, appropriation, colonización and the superimposed template in which we are held hostage to ourselves.
We are then, consciously or not, caught in an unresolved thread. What was done is unacceptable and it would serve merely to perpetuate that disconnect that depletes us from our potential. May we arrive at a reciprocal respect and some semblance of grace.
María Martínez Ortíz
Santa Fe
Better than a merger
Regarding the proposed PNM Avangrid/Iberdrola merger receiving a "full-court press" in the media — including TV ads — why do you think that is? Those entities realize what valuable resources New Mexico has and also realize they could make a lot of money exploiting these resources which, by the way, includes our share of the Permian Basin oil deposits. The pie-in-the-sky benefits to New Mexico are exactly that - pie-in-the-sky. If this bad deal goes through New Mexico will receive peanuts in revenue, and Avangrid and corrupt Iberdrola in Spain will reap the lion’s share of profits. This is a bad deal; don’t do it.
For goodness' sake, we’re New Mexicans. If we set our minds to it we can accomplish anything we want regarding renewable energy, etc.
Harry James
Santa Fe
