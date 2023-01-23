It’s puzzling why Kelly O’Donnell points the finger for Santa Fe’s housing shortage at racism, zoning laws and unequal access to city government (“Include other voices in zoning decision,” My View, Jan. 22). Surely she knows that not a single apartment was built in Santa Fe for 10 years until 2016, when the city added an in-lieu cash payment option to fulfill the requirement for 15 percent of new apartments to fall under affordable housing. Under the old affordable housing requirement, construction firms could not earn a profit, so nothing was built, and demand and supply became unbalanced.
The 2016 cash option sparked the construction boom we’re seeing now. I’m grateful to the builders for solving the housing problem. If the city wants less sprawl to the south side, it should immediately rezone St. Michael’s Drive for high-rise residential construction. We could build thousands of apartments walking distance to two supermarkets, a middle school and a high school.
Henry Medina
Santa Fe
Meter muddle
No sooner did I get in the house when I heard a long, recorded message from Public Service Company of New Mexico, telling me it couldn’t read my electric meter. PNM would, instead, estimate the bill based on previous ones, the message said. Any questions, call PNM. My first thought was that something had gone wrong with the solar panel and battery system that has performed flawlessly since its installation in August. I emailed the company and five minutes later was told the issue was on PNM’s end.
I called PNM, and the same recorded voice said the utility wasn’t able to read the meter because of “staffing constraints.” Never once in 17 years as a PNM customer had the meter, as far as I know, not been read. If the company uses the same period in 2022 for an estimated bill, it will be based on usage before solar, and we will end up paying for electricity we haven’t used.
Holly Reynolds-Altman
Santa Fe
Action on climate?
I was pleased to see a short rundown of legislative action coming up in the session but dismayed there was no mention of anything related to the climate emergency (“First week of session brings array of bills,” Jan. 24). Am I the only one who wants to know about this?
Charly Drobeck
Tesuque
Show up for land
The American Association of University Women invites you to the State Land Office, 310 Old Santa Fe Trail, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday when State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard will discuss environmental protections and improvements on state lands. AAUW believes we must protect our lands, water and air from pollution and toxic waste. Sustainable solar farming on state lands is helping and diversifying our revenue streams. Former Sen. Dede Feldman also will offer unique perspectives on research related to modernizing our Legislature. We believe compensating future legislators fairly will allow qualified individuals economic security and more time to work on quality legislation without undue influence from corporate lobbyists. Voters will have to approve proposed constitutional amendments in 2024. People can attend in person with masks or listen in via Zoom. The Zoom ID is 810 8246 4091; passcode, 780073.
Meredith Machen
AAUW state
public policy chair
Santa Fe
Skyrocketing costs
Below, four years of my bills from January to buy natural gas to heat my home.
Jan. 18, 2023: $297.99
Jan. 18, 2022: $221.87
Jan. 20, 2021: $165.33
Jan. 16, 2020: $136.26
With no changes in the household, my January monthly costs have increased by 34% since last January and 119% since January 2020. I acknowledge underlying gas prices have increased, but I would like the New Mexico Gas Co. to give us the gas cost increases over the last four years and all the reasons why the bills have increased over 100% during this period. They could do this by writing a letter to the editor, preferably within the next 10 days.