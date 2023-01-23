It’s puzzling why Kelly O’Donnell points the finger for Santa Fe’s housing shortage at racism, zoning laws and unequal access to city government (“Include other voices in zoning decision,” My View, Jan. 22). Surely she knows that not a single apartment was built in Santa Fe for 10 years until 2016, when the city added an in-lieu cash payment option to fulfill the requirement for 15 percent of new apartments to fall under affordable housing. Under the old affordable housing requirement, construction firms could not earn a profit, so nothing was built, and demand and supply became unbalanced.

The 2016 cash option sparked the construction boom we’re seeing now. I’m grateful to the builders for solving the housing problem. If the city wants less sprawl to the south side, it should immediately rezone St. Michael’s Drive for high-rise residential construction. We could build thousands of apartments walking distance to two supermarkets, a middle school and a high school.

Henry Medina

